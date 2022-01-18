Everlane Is Having a Site-Wide Sale Right Now

If you haven't shopped cult-favorite brand Everlane yet, now is a great time to get started. The brand promises to deliver long-lasting pieces that are made ethically in factories that pair fair wages and promote reasonable working hours in sustainable environments. Everlane is transparent about where their factories are located, as well as how much it costs to produce their products. Thanks to this honest approach, you can always be sure of where your money is going when you purchase from Everlane's site.

Style-wise, Everlane is famous for their versatile collections of closet essentials, from their comfortable leggings to their soft tees and timeless denim. Their clothing is meticulously crafted with high-quality materials, so you won't have to worry about your pieces fading or falling apart after just a few wears.

Also? Until January 19, everything on Everlane's website is 25 percent off.

Ethical clothes at affordable prices? I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. If you're looking for a place to start, keep reading for some of our favorite items.

The Curvy '90s Cheeky Jean $98 at everlane.com We love the hip-hugging style of this pair of jeans as much as we ardently appreciate the option to select their length (you can select ankle or regular before you buy).

The Quilted Weekender $115 at everlane.com This bag is the perfect size for all your weekend getaway needs, and this neutral shade of green will never go out of style.

The Cotton-Merino Turtleneck Bodysuit $70 at everlane.com Turtlenecks and bodysuits are the unsung heroes of a good wardrobe, and this item (which comes in three different colors!) combines these two must-haves.

The Utility Cheeky Jean $98 at everlane.com This sleek, professional look is great for the office or for a networking event. Be sure to also check out this pair in classic denim for a classic, casual look.

The Gradient Alpaca Crew $130 at everlane.com We love this subtle, ocean-like burst of color.

The Way-High Jean Skirt $51 at everlane.com Denim skirts are a great way to toughen up a look, and this one is the perfect balance between mini and midi.

The Seamless Tee $40 at everlane.com Wear this soft, smooth tee when you're working out or working from home. Form-fitting without being too tight, this piece is so comfy that you'll forget you have it on.

The Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo $125 at everlane.com You'll always look chic and Parisienne in horizontal stripes, and this cozy take on the trend, with its unique neckline, balances European tradition with American originality.

The Oversized Alpaca Crew $100 at everlane.com We love this chic, roomy sweater. Its crew neckline will keep you looking effortlessly put-together.