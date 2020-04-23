Vegan Leather Bags Are My Forever Obsession
They're stylish and sustainable.
By Rachel Epstein published
The first step to creating a more sustainable society is supporting fashion labels that are committed to providing those very eco-conscious products every day. A great place to start is with vegan leather, a.k.a. faux leather, bags that look sophisticated and stylish—all while remaining safe, cruelty-free, and high-quality—for work, the weekend, and, of course, the 'gram. While we may not be carrying them anywhere for a while, a girl can dream about running around the city again with a cute bag on her shoulder, right? (It really is the little things.) Shop our favorite vegan leather bags, below.
1. Free People Brooklyn Heights Vegan Backpack
Get back to the basics with Free People's sleek leather backpack, also available in burgundy, that has four (!) separate compartments and a pretty pattern interior.
2. MALI + LILI Croc-Embossed Vegan Leather Satchel
Mali + Lili's croc-embossed satchel is the perfect companion for date night (you know, once we're allowed to leave our houses again).
3. Mark & Graham Vegan Belt Bag
In case you haven't heard, fanny packs aren't just for mom anymore. Step up your belt bag game with this super affordable vegan leather belt bag from Mark & Graham, then call your mom and apologize for making fun of her all those years.
4. MATT & NAT Sam Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag
Everybody should own at least one great crossbody—especially when it comes in this gorgeous blue color from vegan fashion brand Matt & Nat.
5. Stella McCartney Falabella Shaggy Deer Faux Leather Tote
Stella McCartney is one of the only luxury fashion brands that chose not to use real leather, skin, fur, or feathers from the start. This classic black leather tote is casual enough for the office and just fancy enough for drinks straight after work.
6. Caraa Medium Athena Tote
Made out of vegan leather, Caraa's medium Athena tote is perfect for those 7 p.m. workout classes after work. It even comes with a separate wet bag for your dirty laundry!
7. Angela Roi Mini Crossbody
I can't say enough great things about Angela Roi. The NYC–based luxury handbag brand prioritizes ethical sourcing and attention to detail. Every time I wear the Grace mini crossbody, shown here, or the Hamilton crossbody I get so many compliments—for the color and the quality.
8. Street Level Reversible Tote and Wristlet
Upgrade your commuter tote with Street Level's reversible bag and matching wristlet. Come for the soft exterior, stay for the extra roomy interior that can fit your laptop and a pair of gym clothes.
9. Sole Society The Weekender
Sole Society's oversized weekender will come in handy when you're heading out east for a few days. It's available in taupe, brown, burgundy, and black.
10. Lulus White Tote Bag
Summer called, and it wants you to wear this vegan pebbled leather tote all season long. The best part? It has an exterior pocket to stash your phone, keys, credit card, and ID when you don't want to rummage through your bag.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't "Smooth-Sailing," But "They Are Certainly in Love," Astrologer and Body Language Expert Says
Sounds like "kiss and make up" is the couple's motto.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 4 Types of Jeans I'll Always Invest In
For the denim die-hards.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla