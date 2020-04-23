The first step to creating a more sustainable society is supporting fashion labels that are committed to providing those very eco-conscious products every day. A great place to start is with vegan leather, a.k.a. faux leather, bags that look sophisticated and stylish—all while remaining safe, cruelty-free, and high-quality—for work, the weekend, and, of course, the 'gram. While we may not be carrying them anywhere for a while, a girl can dream about running around the city again with a cute bag on her shoulder, right? (It really is the little things.) Shop our favorite vegan leather bags, below.

Best for Weekend Errands 1. Free People Brooklyn Heights Vegan Backpack Get back to the basics with Free People's sleek leather backpack, also available in burgundy, that has four (!) separate compartments and a pretty pattern interior.

Best for Date Night 2. MALI + LILI Croc-Embossed Vegan Leather Satchel $58.00 at Nordstrom Mali + Lili's croc-embossed satchel is the perfect companion for date night (you know, once we're allowed to leave our houses again).

Best for Music Festivals 3. Mark & Graham Vegan Belt Bag $39.99 at Mark & Graham In case you haven't heard, fanny packs aren't just for mom anymore. Step up your belt bag game with this super affordable vegan leather belt bag from Mark & Graham, then call your mom and apologize for making fun of her all those years.

Best for Dinner and a Movie 4. MATT & NAT Sam Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag $32.00 at Nordstrom Everybody should own at least one great crossbody—especially when it comes in this gorgeous blue color from vegan fashion brand Matt & Nat.

The Investment Bag 5. Stella McCartney Falabella Shaggy Deer Faux Leather Tote Stella McCartney is one of the only luxury fashion brands that chose not to use real leather, skin, fur, or feathers from the start. This classic black leather tote is casual enough for the office and just fancy enough for drinks straight after work.

Best for the Gym 6. Caraa Medium Athena Tote $195.00 at Free People Made out of vegan leather, Caraa's medium Athena tote is perfect for those 7 p.m. workout classes after work. It even comes with a separate wet bag for your dirty laundry!

Editor's Pick 7. Angela Roi Mini Crossbody I can't say enough great things about Angela Roi. The NYC–based luxury handbag brand prioritizes ethical sourcing and attention to detail. Every time I wear the Grace mini crossbody, shown here, or the Hamilton crossbody I get so many compliments—for the color and the quality.

Best for Every Day 8. Street Level Reversible Tote and Wristlet Upgrade your commuter tote with Street Level's reversible bag and matching wristlet. Come for the soft exterior, stay for the extra roomy interior that can fit your laptop and a pair of gym clothes.

Best for Vacations 9. Sole Society The Weekender $79.98 at Sole Society Sole Society's oversized weekender will come in handy when you're heading out east for a few days. It's available in taupe, brown, burgundy, and black.

Best for the City 10. Lulus White Tote Bag $38.00 at Lulus Summer called, and it wants you to wear this vegan pebbled leather tote all season long. The best part? It has an exterior pocket to stash your phone, keys, credit card, and ID when you don't want to rummage through your bag.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here