Tap Into Your Wild Side with Animal Print Boots

For years I've maintained that animal print is the new black. And for the spring season, designers like Balenciaga and Dries Van Noten agreed with me, sending animal prints down the runways—but lets face it, animal print boots have always been a fashion staple. Is it a wild (no pun intended) print? Yes. But it's also subtle enough that it never teeters on the line of overly trendy. So pair with a day dress, an LBD or even a head-to-toe leopard print look. Because why not.

1. Schutz - Zebra Heeled Boots Even the cowboy boot can't escape being branded with zebra stripes. Pair with jeans or an LBD—these boots are super versatile. Yeehaw.

2. Saint Laurent - Leopard Print Ankle Boots The XL buckle makes this boot a standout.

3. Marc Fisher X Elizabeth Sulcer - Marc Fisher X Elizabeth Sulcer Fifily Bootie in Zebra Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Sulcer hit the nail on the head when it came to this collab.

4. Kenneth Cole - Women's Riley Simple Mixed Animal-Print Booties A two-for-one special! This two-tone boot gives shoppers the best of both prints.

5. Attico - Zebra Slouch Boots The slouchy silhouette gives this boot a sexy edge. Pair with an LBD for the perfect date-night look.

6. Khaite - The Knee-High Boot $1800.00 at khaite.com If you’re wondering if brown striped zebras even exist in the wild, the answer, according to Google, is yes. Wear with skinny blue jeans and a square-neckline top as a complement to the shoe’s silhouette.

7. Charles & Keith - Leopard Print Ankle Boots $76.00 at charleskeith.com Don't worry about aching feet with these boots—the low heel makes this boot perfect for stomping around town.

8. Marc Fisher Ltd. - Ulanily Pointy Toe Bootie $79.98 at nordstrom.com Consider this the classic animal printed bootie you can wear every day during fall and winter. It'll look great with either cropped boyfriend jeans or tucked in skinnies. Feeling cozy? Style it under a knitted cashmere dress or with a comfortable denim jumpsuit.

