Tap Into Your Wild Side with Animal Print Boots
Rawr.
By Katie Attardo , Marina Liao published
For years I've maintained that animal print is the new black. And for the spring season, designers like Balenciaga and Dries Van Noten agreed with me, sending animal prints down the runways—but lets face it, animal print boots have always been a fashion staple. Is it a wild (no pun intended) print? Yes. But it's also subtle enough that it never teeters on the line of overly trendy. So pair with a day dress, an LBD or even a head-to-toe leopard print look. Because why not.
1. Schutz - Zebra Heeled Boots
Even the cowboy boot can't escape being branded with zebra stripes. Pair with jeans or an LBD—these boots are super versatile. Yeehaw.
3. Marc Fisher X Elizabeth Sulcer - Marc Fisher X Elizabeth Sulcer Fifily Bootie in Zebra
Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Sulcer hit the nail on the head when it came to this collab.
4. Kenneth Cole - Women's Riley Simple Mixed Animal-Print Booties
A two-for-one special! This two-tone boot gives shoppers the best of both prints.
5. Attico - Zebra Slouch Boots
The slouchy silhouette gives this boot a sexy edge. Pair with an LBD for the perfect date-night look.
6. Khaite - The Knee-High Boot
If you’re wondering if brown striped zebras even exist in the wild, the answer, according to Google, is yes. Wear with skinny blue jeans and a square-neckline top as a complement to the shoe’s silhouette.
7. Charles & Keith - Leopard Print Ankle Boots
Don't worry about aching feet with these boots—the low heel makes this boot perfect for stomping around town.
8. Marc Fisher Ltd. - Ulanily Pointy Toe Bootie
Consider this the classic animal printed bootie you can wear every day during fall and winter. It'll look great with either cropped boyfriend jeans or tucked in skinnies. Feeling cozy? Style it under a knitted cashmere dress or with a comfortable denim jumpsuit.
...
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't "Smooth-Sailing," But "They Are Certainly in Love," Astrologer and Body Language Expert Says
Sounds like "kiss and make up" is the couple's motto.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
24 Chelsea Boots You'll Fall In Love With
Bring it on, cold weather.
By Sara Holzman
-
You've Got the Power
Today's assertive dressing isn't a nod to exclusivity. In fact, it's more about simplicity. Slip into the pieces that make you feel empowered. Period.
By Sara Holzman