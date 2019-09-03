image
Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Nordstrom's Sale to Get Your Mind Off Work
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
2
Beyoncé Is Officially a Lizzo Stan
image
3
The 15 Best New Products at Sephora Right Now
image
4
The Podcasts for When You Need a Really Good Laugh
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Nine
5
14 Leather Jackets That Will Never Go Out of Style

Nordstrom's End of Summer Sale Will Take Away the Back-to-Work Blues

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Just because Labor Day weekend is officially over doesn't mean the sales are. From now through September 8, Nordstrom is offering up to 40 percent off select items across the site including women's clothing, shoes, and handbags. (Btw, you should totally scroll through our full list of amazing LDW deals that are still going on.) Whether you want to give your closet a serious overhaul or stock up on some staples for your fall wardrobe, there's no better time to get a head start on your cool-weather shopping. Not sure what to buy? Peruse through our favorite Nordstrom finds, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Persephone Sweater
LOVESHACKFANCY Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$395
$236.98

You can expect a lot of compliments on LoveShackFancy’s sweet style once sweater weather kicks in. 

2 Jody Croc Embossed Leather Circle Crossbody Bag
Courtesy
REBECCA MINKOFF Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$278
$138.98

Trade in your over-worn bucket bag for this crossbody style.  

3 Faux Leather Biker Jacket
CITY CHIC Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$129
$77.40

A great leather jacket is a fall fashion essential. Thanks to City Chic’s faux fur style, you can be trendy and eco-friendly. 

4 High-Waisted Ankle Bootcut Jeans
MOTHER Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$228
$136.80

Shorts season is finally over, which means it’s about time you stock up on a great pair of jeans. Pssst...MOTHER is one of Meghan Markle's favorite denim brands. 

5 Stan Smith Sneakers
Courtesy
ADIDAS Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$80
$56

You’ll get a lot of mileage out of Adidas’ signature Stan Smith sneakers...and look like a street style star.

6 The Charleston Backpack
Courtesy
MADEWELL Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$98
$54.98

Looking for a stylish way to schlep your laptop to and from the office? Feast your eyes on this backpack from Madewell, which can fit most 13-inch computers. 

7 Zoe Wool Fedora
Courtesy
RAG & BONE Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$250
$124.98

A sleek hat is the perfect finishing touch to a cozy fall outfit. 

8 Fleece Jacket
TOPSHOP Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$110
$88

BRB, curling up in this cozy coat all fall long.  

9 Floral Maxi Dress
ELOQUII Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$119.95
$71.96

Found: The perfect summer-to-fall transitional dress, which can work for a wedding or even the office dressed down with a pair of sneakers or boots. 

10 Welles Booties
Courtesy
SAM EDELMAN Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$159.95
$95.40

Of course, no fall wardrobe is complete without a pair of great booties.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter. 

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image J.Crew Is Selling a $5 Scoopback Swimsuit
image You Need to Shop These Labor Day Sales Stat
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Redecorate Courtesy of West Elm's Warehouse Sale
image Williams Sonoma's Brands Are Having a Huge Sale
image Shop Anthropologie's Sale on Sale
image Instagram's Favorite Leopard Skirt Is Only $25
image Anthropologie Is Having a Major Sale on Dresses
image Shop ﻿﻿Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Right Now
image Everyone Is Buying This Fleece at Nordstrom's Sale
image Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Beauty Deals