Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
Every Celebrity Sitting Front Row at New York Fashion Week

The best seats in the house.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Astrid StawiarzGetty Images

Twice a year, in February and in September, the who's who of fashion gather in the New York City (as well as Milan, London, and Paris) to experience the stellar fashion collections of designers from all over the world. NYFW is finally upon us and with it, glimpses of the most fashionable faces in the industry who always sit front row. Ahead, see which celebrities had the best seats in the house.

Elie Tahari Spring / Summer 2020 Runway Show
Brian AchGetty Images
Katie Holmes

Show: Elie Tahari

1 of 50
Elie Tahari Spring / Summer 2020 Runway Show
Brian AchGetty Images
Chanel Iman

Show: Elie Tahari

2 of 50
Elie Tahari Spring / Summer 2020 Runway Show
Brian AchGetty Images
Jamie Chung

Show: Elie Tahari

3 of 50
Elie Tahari - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Delilah Belle Hamlin, Chanel Iman, Katie Holmes, and Jamie Chung

Show: Elie Tahari Spring 2020

4 of 50
Kate Spade New York - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Emma Roberts and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Show: Kate Spade New York

5 of 50
Kate Spade New York - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Sadie Sink

Show: Kate Spade New York

6 of 50
Kate Spade New York - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Emma Roberts

Show: Kate Spade New York

7 of 50
Kate Spade New York - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Anna Kendrick

Show: Kate Spade New York

8 of 50
Kate Spade New York - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Katherine Schwarzenegger

Show: Kate Spade New York

9 of 50
Self-Portrait - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Suki Waterhouse

Show: Self-Portrait

10 of 50
Self-Portrait - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Brittany Snow

Show: Self-Portrait

11 of 50
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Astrid StawiarzGetty Images
Gigi Hadid

Show: Jeremy Scott

12 of 50
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Astrid StawiarzGetty Images
Heidi Klum

Show: Jeremy Scott

13 of 50
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Astrid StawiarzGetty Images
Charlotte Lawrence and Coco Rocha

Show: Jeremy Scott

14 of 50
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Astrid StawiarzGetty Images
Jasmine Sanders

Show: Jeremy Scott

15 of 50
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Astrid StawiarzGetty Images
Saweetie and Nicole Scherzinger

Show: Jeremy Scott

16 of 50
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Astrid StawiarzGetty Images
Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, G-Eazy, Heidi Klum, and Tom Kaulitz

Show: Jeremy Scott

17 of 50
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Astrid StawiarzGetty Images
Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk

Show: Jeremy Scott

18 of 50
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Astrid StawiarzGetty Images
Jameela Jamil

Show: Jeremy Scott

19 of 50
Longchamp SS20 Runway Show - Arrivals
Cindy OrdGetty Images
Kendall Jenner

Show: Longchamp SS20

20 of 50
Longchamp SS20 Runway Show - Arrivals
Cindy OrdGetty Images
Liya Kebede

Show: Longchamp SS20

21 of 50
Longchamp SS20 Runway Show - Front Row
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Linda Cardellini

Show: Longchamp SS20

22 of 50
Adeam Spring/Summer 2020 Show - Front Row
Ben GabbeGetty Images
TK Wonder and Ciprianna Quann

Show: Adeam Spring/Summer 2020

23 of 50
Adeam Spring/Summer 2020 Show - Front Row
Ben GabbeGetty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Suki Waterhouse

Show: Adeam Spring/Summer 2020

24 of 50
Helmut Lang - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Maisie Williams

Show: Helmut Lang

25 of 50
Jason Wu Collection - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Linda Cardellini

Show: Jason Wu Collection

26 of 50
Jason Wu Collection - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Maggie Q

Show: Jason Wu Collection

27 of 50
Jason Wu Collection - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Lucy Hale

Show: Jason Wu Collection

28 of 50
Jason Wu Collection - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Olivia Palermo

Show: Jason Wu Collection

29 of 50
Jason Wu Collection - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Adriana Lima

Show: Jason Wu Collection

30 of 50
