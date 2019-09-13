US-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-POLITICS
Every Look From Marc Jacobs' Spring 2020 Runway Show

He closed out NYFW with a bang.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Marc Jacobs closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang, just as he does every season. The designer hosted his spring 2020 runway show at the Park Avenue Armory in NYC; he sent out an army of models wearing everything from prairie dresses to creations that echoed those of Tomo Koizumi. Nailing down a single theme in Jacob's collection would be difficult, since he appeared to design whatever his heart desired (e.g. one of his looks, a long jersey dress with a lace back, referenced a famous Jeanloup Sieff photo of YSL muse Marina Schiano, who passed away this week). Check out Jacobs' runway looks, ahead.

