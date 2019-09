The Fendi Spring 2020 ready-to-wear show was the first since Karl Lagerfeld's passing, but Silvia Venturini Fendi—Lagerfeld's longtime right-hand woman—did him proud. In many ways, the show was classic Lagerfeld, but Fendi's impact was felt with the "messy chic" vibe of the models' hair and makeup. The "camping" theme was clear in the green, yellow, and brown tones that dominated the show, and Fendi's accessories prowess showed in the standout bags the models wore. See all the looks, ahead.