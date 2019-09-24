image
Dior's Spring 2020 Runway Show Was a Celebration of Nature and Biodiversity

The theme was perfectly timed.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

Dior's spring 2020 runway show was earthy and woodsy, from the embroidered vegetation motifs on the dresses and textured raffia skirts to the real trees used on set (which will be replanted). The nature theme wasn't random; Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by photos of Catherine Dior, Christian Dior's sister, in her garden. In addition to Catherine having been an avid gardener, the topic couldn't have come at a better time, given that climate change is at the top of mind right now. There might not have been literal tees screaming "save the planet" in this collection, but those who look at the clothes will understand the urgent message of preserving the environment. See all the runway outfits, ahead.

•••

The Best Fall Boots for Every Budget
image
