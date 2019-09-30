image
Balenciaga's Spring 2020 Runway Collection Is Workwear-Inspired

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

In Demna Gvasalia's show notes for Balenciaga, he says the spring 2020 collection "reimagines dressing for work: power dressing, no matter what one does as a job." He gave blazers the strong, boxy shoulder touch and trousers more of a slouched effect. Models who walked down the runway included non-model professionals, from a mechanical engineer and law student to an architect and violinist. Of course, some outfits were NSFW, like the oversize ballgowns and shimmery dresses—save those for a fancy weekend occasion. For an off-duty look, one might slip into the more casual "b@len©i@9a" or "H20" long-sleeve tees. See the entire collection, ahead.

•••

