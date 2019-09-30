image
Every Outfit From Givenchy's Spring 2020 Runway Collection

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Clare Waight Keller's spring 2020 collection for Givenchy was titled "NY Paris 1993." The designer was inspired by the '90s when she was working for Calvin Klein and traveling back and forth between New York City and Paris. "When I arrived in New York, I was very much a tomboy, and there was this raw, boyish energy," Waight Keller said to Vogue. She took this angle and ran with it, creating super distressed jeans (they were upcycled from vintage pieces) and a tailored denim coat dress. For the more dressy looks in the show, there were floral tops and dresses that would have made both the French and American women sing. (Also, is anyone taking bets that Duchess Meghan Markle has her eye on look 59?) Check out the spring 2020 collection, ahead.

•••

image
EstropGetty Images
1 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
2 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
3 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
4 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
5 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
6 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
7 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
8 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
9 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
10 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
11 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
12 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
13 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
14 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
15 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
16 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
17 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
18 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
19 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
20 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
21 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
22 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
23 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
24 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
25 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
26 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
27 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
28 of 63
Givenchy : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
EstropGetty Images
29 of 63
image
EstropGetty Images
30 of 63
