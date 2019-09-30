Clare Waight Keller's spring 2020 collection for Givenchy was titled "NY Paris 1993." The designer was inspired by the '90s when she was working for Calvin Klein and traveling back and forth between New York City and Paris. "When I arrived in New York, I was very much a tomboy, and there was this raw, boyish energy," Waight Keller said to Vogue. She took this angle and ran with it, creating super distressed jeans (they were upcycled from vintage pieces) and a tailored denim coat dress. For the more dressy looks in the show, there were floral tops and dresses that would have made both the French and American women sing. (Also, is anyone taking bets that Duchess Meghan Markle has her eye on look 59?) Check out the spring 2020 collection, ahead.



