For Miu Miu's spring 2020 collection, Miuccia Prada played with the juxtaposition of the serious and the playful, the intentional and the impromptu. The garments served to showcase this theme with shoes freely hand-painted with abstract florals or oversize blazers with mismatched buttons. "Severe, structured, naive, a little bit tacky…suggesting a way of dressing but also leaving people free to do their own will," said Miuccia Prada of her latest collection to WWD. Make no mistake though, every look was still produced with the most skilled artistic eye. See all the spring 2020 collection, ahead.

