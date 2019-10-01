image
Today's Top Stories
1
Hillary & Chelsea Clinton on the Williams Sisters
1
2
'The Politician' Is a Messy B*tch, and I Love Her
image
3
Beauty Tips From Women in Charleston, S.C.
image
4
Lorene Scafaria on the Making of 'Hustlers'
image
5
The Leather Maxi Dress Is the New LBD

Every Outfit From Miu Miu's Spring 2020 Runway Show

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

For Miu Miu's spring 2020 collection, Miuccia Prada played with the juxtaposition of the serious and the playful, the intentional and the impromptu. The garments served to showcase this theme with shoes freely hand-painted with abstract florals or oversize blazers with mismatched buttons. "Severe, structured, naive, a little bit tacky…suggesting a way of dressing but also leaving people free to do their own will," said Miuccia Prada of her latest collection to WWD. Make no mistake though, every look was still produced with the most skilled artistic eye. See all the spring 2020 collection, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

image
Monica Feudi
1 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
2 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
3 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
4 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
5 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
6 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
7 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
8 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
9 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
10 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
11 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
12 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
13 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
14 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
15 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
16 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
17 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
18 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
19 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
20 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
21 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
22 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
23 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
24 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
25 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
26 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
27 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
28 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
29 of 54
image
Monica Feudi/Courtesy of Miu Miu
30 of 54
Next
All the Looks From Valentino's Spring 2020 Show
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Spring 2020 Fashion Week
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
See the Chanel Spring 2020 Collection
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 Watch Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 Runway Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Gigi Hadid Saves the Day at Chanel in Paris
Miu Miu: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Tune Into Miu Miu's Spring 2020 Runway Show
image
Every Look From Balenciaga's Spring 2020 Show
image
Every Outfit From Givenchy's Spring 2020 Show
image
See Every Hermès Spring 2020 Runway Look Here
image
Every Look From Celine's Spring 2020 Collection
FASHION-FRANCE-BALMAIN
See Every Outfit From Balmain's Spring 2020 Show
image
See Isabel Marant's Spring 2020 Collection