Stylish Socks That Will Immediately Elevate Any Outfit

As an accessories editor, what shocked me the most about this job was the heavy emphasis that stylists put on socks. At Marie Claire, we've worked with renowned stylists, many of which have been adamant about having the perfect pair. To them, they're vital, just as important as every designer look on the rack. Initially, the value was lost on me. How could something so menial, that seems purely pragmatic, be so essential to creating a look? Are socks really that indispensable?

No longer solely utilitarian, socks can also be the perfect finishing touch. More than that, they can transform a look. The ways that they can be styled are endless: Pair with a lug-sole loafer, style with an ankle boot and cropped jeans, add a sporty sock to an open toe heel for a little contrast. Have an all-leopard look? Why not add a leopard sock for some full-on printed fun. Socks are a quick way to give your wardrobe more versatility. After many years at this job, I am officially a sock aficionado. Below, some of the best pairs to buy now.

1. Tabio Velour Crew Socks $18.00 at tabiousa.com What's more luxe than velvet socks? This two tone pair from Tabio is chic and looks great under a two-strap sandal.

2.Fatfatin White Oriental Cherry Blossoms $17.50 at redbubble.com The Brooklyn Botanic garden has been closed since March, but you can still get your cherry blossom fix with these bad boys.

3.Calzedonia Pointelle Socks $6.00 at calzedonia.com These pointelle socks give any look a feminine flair. Plus they have an adorable cherry decal on the back

4. Maria La Rosa Laminated One Socks Pink $23.00 at smallable.com The most coveted sock brand around the office, Maria la Rosa socks hail from Milan and are made from the finest silk. They come in a variety of different materials; the above happen to be laminated metallic.

5.Pan & The Dream Superfine Swarovski Tulle Socks $42.00 at revolve.com The perfect evening sock. Pair these jeweled bad boys with with a black pointed pump for a chic twist on a black tie look.

6.Elizabeth Reid Lurex Athletic Socks $20.00 at elizabeth-reid.com Athletic socks get an upgrade. I wear this sparkly lurex pair from Elizabeth Reid whenever I need an extra pep in my step.

7.Marni Floral Knitted Socks $9.00 at farfetch.com No wallflowers here. These cotton socks from Marni are a standout.

8. Pink Socks (3 Pack) $12.90 at uniqlo.com These socks from Uniqlo are practical and cost-efficient, and come in a variety of colorways you can choose from.

9.Fogal Angelina Lace Socks $9.00 at Fogal Angelina Lace Socks The sexiest lace you'll get for $9.

10. Hansel from Basel Hansel from Basel $60.00 at madewell.com What's more luxe than cashmere on your feet? This ribbed pair from Hansel from Basel comes in this delicious shade of carmel.

11. Prada Striped Rib-Knitted Cotton Socks $111.00 at matchesfashion.com Prada or nada. These socks were a hit on the runway and it's your turn to give them a spin.

12.Natori Ginza Crew Socks $16.00 at natori.com Pair with heels or sneakers, this soft floral print is both chic and versatile.

13.Arizona Love Tie-Dye Print Ankle Socks $46.00 at farfetch.com Channel some major summer camp vibes with this ribbed tie-dye pair from Arizona Love

14.Darner Hot Fuchsia Pink Mesh Socks $38.00 at darnersocks.com This bold sheer sock is the perfect complement to a more subtle shoe choice.

15.Comme Si Merino Wool Rossa $34.00 at commesi.com Another office favorite, Comme Si is your new go-to for luxe socks in a mix of colorways.

16.Gucci Lamé GG socks $155.00 at Gucci This logo pair from Gucci has our Accessories Director's stamp of approval—she rocks them weekly.

17.Richer Poorer Women's Hofman Socks $8.00 at richer-poorer.com This lightweight pair from Richer Poorer make a case for ombré.

