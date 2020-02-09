image
Every Outfit From Tom Ford's Fall 2020 Collection

It exuded '70s glamour and sensualness

By Bridget Burns
image
Frazer Harrison Getty Images

Tom Ford shook things up for New York Fashion Week by hosting his fall 2020 runway show in Los Angeles instead of NYC. The A-list front row included Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Renée Zellweger, Jason Momoa, and Jeff Bezos. Guests took in a collection rooted in '70s glamour that exuded "more sensual than sexual" vibes like a cutout dress and set their eyes on must-have future pieces such as reassembled military looks in khaki and distressed jeans. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid debuted a chain-mail gown that made us do a double-take. To top off his incredible show, Ford closed the runway with a bride for the first time. "Perhaps I am feeling particularly romantic this season..." he said in a press release. "Fresh and hopeful. And hope is something I think that we all need right now." Check out the entire fall 2020 collection, ahead.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
