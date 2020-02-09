Tom Ford shook things up for New York Fashion Week by hosting his fall 2020 runway show in Los Angeles instead of NYC. The A-list front row included Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Renée Zellweger, Jason Momoa, and Jeff Bezos. Guests took in a collection rooted in '70s glamour that exuded "more sensual than sexual" vibes like a cutout dress and set their eyes on must-have future pieces such as reassembled military looks in khaki and distressed jeans. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid debuted a chain-mail gown that made us do a double-take. To top off his incredible show, Ford closed the runway with a bride for the first time. "Perhaps I am feeling particularly romantic this season..." he said in a press release. "Fresh and hopeful. And hope is something I think that we all need right now." Check out the entire fall 2020 collection, ahead.