The Street Style Outfits at Milan Fashion Week Do Not Disappoint

The best of the best.

By Tyler Joe and Shelby Comroe
image
Tyler Joe

And just like that, we're in Milan. With shows like Bottega Veneta and Versace on the docket, you know that the fashion crowd at Milan Fashion Week will be bringing their street style A-game. Follow along with our favorite photographer Tyler Joe as he captures the best outfits Milan has to offer, get ready for major style inspo. Gucci kicked off the first day of MFW, as expected the street style was nothing short of fabulous. We'll be updating this story with a fresh selection of outfits every day until MFW ends, so stay tuned. Andiamo! (That's Italian for "lets go") Click ahead for our fav street style looks.

•••
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
1 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
2 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
3 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
4 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
5 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
6 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
7 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
8 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
9 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
10 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
11 of 72
image
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson: Day 2
Tyler Joe
12 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
13 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
14 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
15 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
16 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
17 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
18 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
19 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
20 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
21 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
22 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
23 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
24 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
25 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
26 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
27 of 72
image
Gilda Ambrosio: Day 2
Tyler Joe
28 of 72
image
Giorgia Tordini, Gilda Ambrosio, and Amina Muaddi: Day 2
Tyler Joe
29 of 72
image
Day 2
Tyler Joe
30 of 72
