And just like that, we're in Milan. With shows like Bottega Veneta and Versace on the docket, you know that the fashion crowd at Milan Fashion Week will be bringing their street style A-game. Follow along with our favorite photographer Tyler Joe as he captures the best outfits Milan has to offer, get ready for major style inspo. Gucci kicked off the first day of MFW, as expected the street style was nothing short of fabulous. We'll be updating this story with a fresh selection of outfits every day until MFW ends, so stay tuned. Andiamo! (That's Italian for "lets go") Click ahead for our fav street style looks.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

