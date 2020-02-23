The stakes were high after last season's Versace show starring Jennifer Lopez. But if anyone knows how to keep that momentum going, it's fashion queen Donatella Versace. This year, the guests were the stars of the show—LED screens all along the runway showcased the reflections of the attendees. The fall 2020 collection felt very modern for Versace in that the collection presented coed looks. (Other brands like Coach have pulled similar moves as well to combine or overlap mens/womenswear.) Donatella still had defined silhouettes, however, focusing on strong shoulders for men and nipped-at-the-waist looks for women. In typical Versace fashion there was chainmail, mesh, and bold sexy dresses, but there was also rugby sweaters and varsity zip ups. Kendall Jenner closed the show in a vibrant green cardigan and skirt-skimming white button-down look we'll be thinking about until fall. See the full collection ahead.



