image
All the Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Très chic.

By Shelby Comroe and Tyler Joe
image
Tyler Joe

As Audrey Hepburn once said, "Paris is always a good idea." I wholeheartedly agree with this sentiment, especially when it comes to fashion. Paris Fashion Week might be the last city to show on the runway circuit, but it can certainly hold its own with powerful labels such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Celine. With runway shows of this caliber, you can count on guests wearing their best street style outfits around the city of lights. Follow along with us as photographer Tyler Joe captures the most très chic ensembles.

•••

image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
1 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
2 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
3 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
4 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
5 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
6 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
7 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
8 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
9 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
10 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
11 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
12 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
13 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
14 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
15 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
16 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
17 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
18 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
19 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
20 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
21 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
22 of 44
image
Cara Delevingne: Day 1
Tyler Joe
23 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
24 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
25 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
26 of 44
image
Tiffany Reid: Day 1
Tyler Joe
27 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
28 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
29 of 44
image
Day 1
Tyler Joe
30 of 44
