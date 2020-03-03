ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Today's Top Stories
1
Why Is 'Bachelor' Still Shaming People Over Sex?
image
2
It’s Almost Super Tuesday. Here’s How to Prepare
image
3
Blue Jean Baby: High-End Denim Worth the Hype
image
4
If You're Into Cyber Dystopia, Read 'Followers'
image
5
Is 2020 the Year of the Man Pearls?

Stella McCartney's Fall 2020 Collection Paid Tribute to the Earth and Animals

She gifted guests baby trees to plant.

By Bridget Burns and Chelsea Hall
image
EstropGetty Images

Stella McCartney's fall 2020 collection showcased her long-lasting love for animals and sustainable fashion. McCartney's guests were greeted by people dressed in animal costumes: There was a squirrel, a bunny rabbit, a cow, and a few others handing out baby trees as gifts to guest with the slogan, "We should all be carbon-neutral now." The gift went on to explain that planting the trees will help offset the carbon dioxide produced by the designer's show. According to the show notes, this season's collection is a modernist take on an opulent fantasy and inspired by strong-willed women grounded in reality but have free spirits. McCartney took her love for animals to the next level by accessorizing many of the looks with wild animal-shaped jewelry in gold and silver. She also increased the amount of vegan leather offerings through out the collection. From whimsical prints created in collaboration with 1920s fashion illustrator Erté to silky pajama-like dresses, Stella McCartney continues to take a care-free approach and inspire the masses with eco-friendly fashion. Check out all the looks, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

image
EstropGetty Images
1 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
2 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
3 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
4 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
5 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
6 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
7 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
8 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
9 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
10 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
11 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
12 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
13 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
14 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
15 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
16 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
17 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
18 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
19 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
20 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
21 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
22 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
23 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
24 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
25 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
26 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
27 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
28 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
29 of 52
image
EstropGetty Images
30 of 52
Next
It's Finally Here: Chanel's Fall 2020 Collection
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion Week Fall 2020 Guide
image
Need to See: Alexander McQueen's Fall 2020 Lineup
image How to Watch Miu Miu's Fall 2020 Runway Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Givenchy's Fall 2020 Collection Was Luxurious
image
The Best Fall 2020 Runway Looks From PFW So Far
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Your Front Row Seat to Chanel's Fall Runway Show
image
Models Walked in Water at Balenciaga's Fall Show
image
Thom Browne Models Wore Animal Heads on the Runway
image
Paris Fashion Week's Street Style Is Très Chic
image
Every Look From Hermès' Fall 2020 Collection
image
Celine's Fall 2020 Show Was Inspired by the '70s