Stella McCartney's fall 2020 collection showcased her long-lasting love for animals and sustainable fashion. McCartney's guests were greeted by people dressed in animal costumes: There was a squirrel, a bunny rabbit, a cow, and a few others handing out baby trees as gifts to guest with the slogan, "We should all be carbon-neutral now." The gift went on to explain that planting the trees will help offset the carbon dioxide produced by the designer's show. According to the show notes, this season's collection is a modernist take on an opulent fantasy and inspired by strong-willed women grounded in reality but have free spirits. McCartney took her love for animals to the next level by accessorizing many of the looks with wild animal-shaped jewelry in gold and silver. She also increased the amount of vegan leather offerings through out the collection. From whimsical prints created in collaboration with 1920s fashion illustrator Erté to silky pajama-like dresses, Stella McCartney continues to take a care-free approach and inspire the masses with eco-friendly fashion. Check out all the looks, ahead.

