Serious question: Do seasons even count when you're spending weeks cooped up inside? If you want to bring some spring vibes to your WFH situation—and give your sweatpants a rest!—Anthropologie is taking 40 percent off seasonal essentials, a.k.a. fresh-air favorites. Whether you want to look cute during your video conferences or elevate your home cooking with some pretty dinnerware, there's something in this sale for everyone. It only lasts for two days, so you're going to want to fill your e-cart stat with some of our favorite picks, below.
$110
$66
Found: A pair of cozy joggers you'll actually want to show off on Zoom.
$48
$28.80
Show your leafy green friends some extra love with this sweet hanging planter.
$158
$94.80
Overalls are a happy medium between comfortable sweatpants and, you know, real pants.
$80
$48
Taking a walk around the neighborhood? This colorful pair of Keds sneakers will get plenty of compliments from the neighbors.
$98
$58
Work blouse, but make it cozy with this cool tie-dye style.
$38
$22.80
Now's a better time than ever to stock up on some wardrobe staples, like T.La's breezy tees.
$248
$148.80
Dress up your home office with this stylish (and sturdy!) bistro chair. It will transport you to a European café.
$128
$76.80
This ethereal tunic will get plenty of compliments during your next video chat. (Psst...you can pair it with your favorite leggings and nobody will know.)
$40
$24
Consider these sunny melamine plates the perfect way to fake a dinner al fresco.
$98
$58.80
Trade in your sweatpants for this chic (and equally cozy) midi skirt that you can wear to the office once we're safely able to return to work.
$26
$15.60
Meal prep has never looked so good, thanks to these sleek storage containers.
