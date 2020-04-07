Today's Top Stories
1
Megan Thee Stallion Is Just Warming Up
2
One Nurse’s Week on the Coronavirus Frontlines
3
Sweatpants You Can Wear From the Couch to Brunch
4
How to Give Yourself a Great At-Home Manicure
5
Got 10 Minutes? Here's What to Watch on Quibi

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Anthro's Latest Sale Is Actually Making It Feel Like Spring

image
Anthropologie

Serious question: Do seasons even count when you're spending weeks cooped up inside? If you want to bring some spring vibes to your WFH situation—and give your sweatpants a rest!—Anthropologie is taking 40 percent off seasonal essentials, a.k.a. fresh-air favorites. Whether you want to look cute during your video conferences or elevate your home cooking with some pretty dinnerware, there's something in this sale for everyone. It only lasts for two days, so you're going to want to fill your e-cart stat with some of our favorite picks, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Byron Seamed Utility Joggers
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$110
$66

Found: A pair of cozy joggers you'll actually want to show off on Zoom. 

2 Iris Rainbow Two-Tier Hanging Planter
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$48
$28.80

Show your leafy green friends some extra love with this sweet hanging planter.

3 Painters Denim Overalls
Pilcro and the Letterpress
SHOP IT

$158
$94.80

Overalls are a happy medium between comfortable sweatpants and, you know, real pants.

4 Kickstart Sneakers
Keds
SHOP IT

$80
$48

Taking a walk around the neighborhood? This colorful pair of Keds sneakers will get plenty of compliments from the neighbors. 

5 The Cate Classic Tie-Dyed Buttondown
Pilcro and the Letterpress
SHOP IT

$98
$58

Work blouse, but make it cozy with this cool tie-dye style. 

6 Sylvie Tee
T.La
SHOP IT

$38
$22.80

Now's a better time than ever to stock up on some wardrobe staples, like T.La's breezy tees. 

7 Woven Bistro Dining Chair
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$248
$148.80

Dress up your home office with this stylish (and sturdy!) bistro chair. It will transport you to a European café.

8 Vicenza Lace Babydoll Tunic
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$128
$76.80

This ethereal tunic will get plenty of compliments during your next video chat. (Psst...you can pair it with your favorite leggings and nobody will know.)

9 Izzie Bamboo Melamine Dinner Plates
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$40
$24

Consider these sunny melamine plates the perfect way to fake a dinner al fresco. 

10 Junie Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$98
$58.80 

Trade in your sweatpants for this chic (and equally cozy) midi skirt that you can wear to the office once we're safely able to return to work.

11 Plastic Porter Storage Bowl
W&P
SHOP IT

$26
$15.60

Meal prep has never looked so good, thanks to these sleek storage containers. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Free People's Jeans Sale Is Giving Me Life
What to Buy at Nordstrom's Spring Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Everlane Is Having a Sale on Its Coziest Clothing
Anthro's Entire Home Section Is On Sale Right Now
Shop Adidas' Sale for Cute Home Workout Outfits
What to Buy at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale
Anthropologie's Big Weekend Sale Starts...Now
What to Buy at Nordstrom's Flash Sale Right Now
Sephora Is Selling Kat Von D Lipstick for $8
Outdoor Fellow Winter Candles Are On Sale