Hiking Clothes That Put the Glam in Glamping
Tell all non-cute gear to take a hike.
By Sara Holzman published
Seeking out nature is key to keeping sane these days, and as the weather warms in colder regions, campgrounds and hiking trails are starting to reopen for exploration. For fashion-savvy adventurers who want to keep it cute, a mix of fitness and fashion is not only appropriate, it's very much on trend. Not convinced? Take note of the sport-inspired looks that walked the spring 2021 runways at Brandon Maxwell, Balenciaga, and Celine. Finding your perfect balance will depend on your preferred intensity, but a city dweller can rejoice in knowing a functional fashion shoe does, in fact, exist.
Alternatively, consider a swimsuit base layer for unmarked swimming holes, or a windproof trench to shelter you from rain. Whether you're prepping for a hike in the mountains or gearing up for a modest trail walk, we've got pieces that prove you don't need to abandon style to get some one-on-one time with Mother Nature.
ZARA Low Heel Hiking Shoes
Opt for a thick lug-soled shoe that will help you traverse hilly hiking terrain.
Free People Daisy Dot Bucket Hat
Bring along a cute brimmed bucket hat to shield your eyes from the sun.
Socksss Tie-Dye Cotton Blend Socks
Infuse color into your hiking ensemble with these tie-dye socks that give us all the summer camp vibes.
WARDROBE.NYC Jersey Biker Shorts
These high-rise jersey biker shorts are breathable and moisture-wicking. Their ultra smooth, seamless construction ensures they won't ride up.
shopnbgoods Super Soft Tie Dye Bandanas
Use these bandanas to to aid in sweat absorption or to keep hair out of your eyes.
Gucci The North Face x Gucci T-Shirt
This short-sleeve tee from The North Face x Gucci collaboration marries fashion with the outdoors brand.
Hunza G Seersucker Swimsuit
Repurpose your swim to hiking-wear, especially in a one-piece silhouette that won’t slip and slide.
Jimmy Choo College Sweatshirt
Pair this sweatshirt alongside biker shorts for a sporty Princess Di-inspired look. Off the mountain, rock it alongside sneakers and jeans.
Canada Goose Cavalry Trench Print Coat
For rainy weather, take along this performance-meets-fashion trench that you can tie around the waist.
Loewe Camo Convertible Backpack
A multi-pocket backpack is perfect for sunscreen, sunnies, and our favorite granola bars from Kate's Real Food.
Hydro Flask Hydro Flask Water Bottle
The slip-free powder coating makes carrying this water bottle a breeze. Plus, it's dishwasher safe.
Serpent Sea Melite
Crafted from recycled marine rope, this hand-woven bracelet will add a bit of flare to your hiking attire.
Off-White Trek Sport Sandals
These rubber-soled sandals are ideal for lower elevation hikes.
Balenciaga Logo-Print Face Covering
This scuba-jersey face mask offers full coverage over the nose and mouth and has adjustable elastic straps for a custom fit.
Tracksmith Bell Lap Top
Soft to the touch, this top is comfy and breathable. Layer it under a long-sleeve shirt or sport it solo.
Prada Prada Nylon Pouch
Opt for a compact bag that can attach to your belt loop, giving you the option to carry it hands-free.
L.L. Bean Women's Vista Camp Pants, Cropped
These cargo pants have multiple pockets and a stretch cotton fabric that checks out for function.
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
This portable blanket is crafted from the same technical materials found in sleeping bags and down jackets, ensuring you'll stay warm in cold outdoor climates.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
