Seeking out nature is key to keeping sane these days, and as the weather warms in colder regions, campgrounds and hiking trails are starting to reopen for exploration. For fashion-savvy adventurers who want to keep it cute, a mix of fitness and fashion is not only appropriate, it's very much on trend. Not convinced? Take note of the sport-inspired looks that walked the spring 2021 runways at Brandon Maxwell, Balenciaga, and Celine. Finding your perfect balance will depend on your preferred intensity, but a city dweller can rejoice in knowing a functional fashion shoe does, in fact, exist.

Alternatively, consider a swimsuit base layer for unmarked swimming holes, or a windproof trench to shelter you from rain. Whether you're prepping for a hike in the mountains or gearing up for a modest trail walk, we've got pieces that prove you don't need to abandon style to get some one-on-one time with Mother Nature.