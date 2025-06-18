Your favorite It girls have entered their hiking shoe eras, which means the corresponding "core" is the next aesthetic up to bat. This season, celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have swapped tennis staples for trek-ish attire, most notably, mountain-friendly footwear.

Last week, the Rhode founder gave hiking-core a go with rare Fila Echappe sneakers, alongside athleisure aplenty. But on June 18, Jenner took the trend to an even higher elevation. While climbing up a picturesque mountain, the A-lister shared sneak peeks of her route with her 287 million followers on Instagram. In one clip, Jenner crouched mountainside with her sneakers on full display: the XT-SLATE Shoes from Salomon.

As the newest addition to Jenner's shoe collection, the all-black kicks are chunkier than her usual Onitsuka Tigers or Adidas Sambas, and rightfully so. Designed to "reflect the irregular landscapes of rocky terrain and trails," the $200 shoes feature lightweight cushioning, waffled uppers, and reverse lug patterns on the outsoles. This helps the shoes grip and mold to wet, loose, or difficult surfaces. That doesn't mean they're anti-fashion, though: Jenner stayed on her best model behavior by pairing them with chunky white socks à la Bieber.

Kendall Jenner wears black Salomon sneakers on a hike in California. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

To maintain a low profile, the supermodel styled her Salomons with your average athleisure, starting with a bodycon matching set. She coordinated with her sneakers in a black quarter-zip on top and complementary biker shorts underneath. If it's anything like her recent workout rotation, the OOTD is courtesy of Alo Yoga. To finish, Jenner accessorized with a paparazzi-blocking combo: a baseball cap and shield sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner snaps a pic of her hiking OOTD pre-trek. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Jenner's no newbie to hiking. She's been trekking for over a decade, frequently in the L.A. area. So, she's a pro at picking a perfect pair. It seems Salomon sneakers check all her boxes, because she owns other options from the French Alps label.

In June 2023, she was spotted wearing the Salomon Speedcross 3s with biker shorts and a crop top. Similar to her XT-SLATES, the heels and toes were extra-padded with a "monster grip" sole. The gradient red, orange, and yellow color-way was limited-edition, but it's still available on various resale sites, if you're lucky. Plus, you can shop the same silhouette in white, black, and ivory.

Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing colorful Salomon sneakers in 2023. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Whether you need a new hobby (or just a fresh aesthetic to channel), follow Jenner's lead and secure a hike-proof pair below. Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have endorsed the sneakers, too—so it seems Salomon summer is afoot.

