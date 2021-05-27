Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.



Are diamonds really a girl's best friend? Not to knock Marilyn Monroe's famous declaration, but we think she might have been undervaluing the easy elegance of pearls. Whether they're in strand form or adorning modern accoutrements, pearls are luminous yet versatile, adding a touch of Old Hollywood elegance to every look. And there's nothing more elegant than a pearl drop earring. Perfect for the office, a night out, or even your wedding day, pearl drop earrings have earned their place as wardrobe essentials. Since we can't get enough of the pearlescent stuff, we've narrowed down some luxe add-ons that are so not your grandmother's hand-me-downs.

Lily & Roo Small Gold Huggie Pearl Drop Earrings $140.00 at wolfandbadger.com These dainty pearl huggies are both perfect for everyday and perfect for layering. You can even remove the pearl and wear the huggie alone for a more minimal look.

White Space Nova Barouque Earrings $398.00 at whitespacejewelry.com Try this weightless threaded style for a sculptural take on the pearl earring.

Grace Lee Baroque Pearl Earrings $738.00 at gracelee.com The ultimate gift. These timeless pearl drop earrings from Grace Lee will stand the test of time.

Wwake Long Pearl Shower Earrings $108.00 at wwake.com With two freshwater pearls on a gold chain, this pair is a subtle classic.

Pamela Love Vessel Earrings $290.00 at pamelalove.com This gold sculpted style from Pamela Love features two vessels: one facing upright, and one pouring a stream of freshwater pearls.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Pavé & Simulated Pearl Small Drop Earrings $35.00 at bloomingdales.com This gold-tone plated pair from Lauren by Ralph Lauren is perfect for your next summer wedding.

Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoops $75.00 at mejuri.com Your new weekend go-to! This pearl-drop earring from Mejuri comes in at a great price.