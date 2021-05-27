Pearl Drop Earrings That Add a Touch of Elegance to Any Outfit

Stunning, yet versatile.

The Essentials - Pearl Drop earrings
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Katie Attardo

By , published

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Are diamonds really a girl's best friend? Not to knock Marilyn Monroe's famous declaration, but we think she might have been undervaluing the easy elegance of pearls. Whether they're in strand form or adorning modern accoutrements, pearls are luminous yet versatile, adding a touch of Old Hollywood elegance to every look. And there's nothing more elegant than a pearl drop earring. Perfect for the office, a night out, or even your wedding day, pearl drop earrings have earned their place as wardrobe essentials. Since we can't get enough of the pearlescent stuff, we've narrowed down some luxe add-ons that are so not your grandmother's hand-me-downs.

Lily & Roo Small Gold Huggie Pearl Drop Earrings

These dainty pearl huggies are both perfect for everyday and perfect for layering. You can even remove the pearl and wear the huggie alone for a more minimal look.

White Space Nova Barouque Earrings

Try this weightless threaded style for a sculptural take on the pearl earring.

Grace Lee Baroque Pearl Earrings

The ultimate gift. These timeless pearl drop earrings from Grace Lee will stand the test of time.

Wwake Long Pearl Shower Earrings

With two freshwater pearls on a gold chain, this pair is a subtle classic.

Pamela Love Vessel Earrings

This gold sculpted style from Pamela Love features two vessels: one facing upright, and one pouring a stream of freshwater pearls.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Pavé & Simulated Pearl Small Drop Earrings

This gold-tone plated pair from Lauren by Ralph Lauren is perfect for your next summer wedding.

Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoops

Your new weekend go-to! This pearl-drop earring from Mejuri comes in at a great price.

The M Jewelers The Lila Pearl Drop Earrings

Made in NYC, this freshwater pearl style is attached to a half-moon hoop, delicately embellished with a stud.

Katie Attardo
Katie Attardo

Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.