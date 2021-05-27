Pearl Drop Earrings That Add a Touch of Elegance to Any Outfit
Stunning, yet versatile.
By Katie Attardo , Lauren Valenti published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
Are diamonds really a girl's best friend? Not to knock Marilyn Monroe's famous declaration, but we think she might have been undervaluing the easy elegance of pearls. Whether they're in strand form or adorning modern accoutrements, pearls are luminous yet versatile, adding a touch of Old Hollywood elegance to every look. And there's nothing more elegant than a pearl drop earring. Perfect for the office, a night out, or even your wedding day, pearl drop earrings have earned their place as wardrobe essentials. Since we can't get enough of the pearlescent stuff, we've narrowed down some luxe add-ons that are so not your grandmother's hand-me-downs.
Lily & Roo Small Gold Huggie Pearl Drop Earrings
These dainty pearl huggies are both perfect for everyday and perfect for layering. You can even remove the pearl and wear the huggie alone for a more minimal look.
White Space Nova Barouque Earrings
Try this weightless threaded style for a sculptural take on the pearl earring.
Grace Lee Baroque Pearl Earrings
The ultimate gift. These timeless pearl drop earrings from Grace Lee will stand the test of time.
Wwake Long Pearl Shower Earrings
With two freshwater pearls on a gold chain, this pair is a subtle classic.
Pamela Love Vessel Earrings
This gold sculpted style from Pamela Love features two vessels: one facing upright, and one pouring a stream of freshwater pearls.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Pavé & Simulated Pearl Small Drop Earrings
This gold-tone plated pair from Lauren by Ralph Lauren is perfect for your next summer wedding.
Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoops
Your new weekend go-to! This pearl-drop earring from Mejuri comes in at a great price.
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
-
Kanye West "Has Not Given Up" on Kim Kardashian Despite Dating Several Other People, Source Says
Um, k?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Welcome to (Another) Summer of Scam
From suburban killers to millionaire scammers.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla