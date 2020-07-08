Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
The Outnet Is Taking Up to 70 Percent Off Summer Essentials
All dressed up...and nowhere to go.
Summer looks a lot different this year. Instead of going to the beach and having big barbecue blowouts, there's a good chance you're staying at home watching The Office for the umpteenth time. (I know I am.) But just because summer has been unofficially canceled doesn't mean you have to forgo all of your cute summer clothes. Right now, the Outnet is taking up to 70 percent off sundresses, swimsuits, sandals, and so much more.
On any given day, The Outnet has great deals on your favorite designer digs from cult-classics like Mansur Gavriel to new favorites like LemLem and Lucy Folk. Whether you want to stock up on summer clothes to wear now or save for next year, now's the chance to buy beautiful clothes and accessories for a steal. But hurry! Sizes and colors are already running out, so go ahead and shop our favorite items from the sale, below.
$697
$320
You can never have too many maxi dresses. This printed style from Borgo de Nor can be dressed up or down. (Read: You'll want to wear it once you're able to go places again.)
$160
$88
You'll practically live in these sandals. Lined with a cozy (and, quite frankly, luxurious) shearling, this pair can double as house shoes when you're inside.
$198
$99
Cult Gaia's beautiful bamboo bag will receive a lot of compliments. Oh, and it's under $100.
$85
Want to feel fancy? Add these suede espadrilles to your e-cart. With a small platform and modest heel, this pair from Iris & Ink bridges the gap between style and comfort.
$345
$138
With an elastic waistband and lightweight cotton material, this pair of pants from LemLem is a warm-weather alternative to sweatpants. (Plus, this fun print is bound to put a smile on your face.)
$395
$181
Pro tip: Buy a great swimsuit on sale now, and you'll have a brand-new option waiting in your dresser when you're able to reschedule your big summer trip. This belted style from Lisa Marie Fernandez is sure to make a splash.
$335
$167
If you're spending any time outside this summer, you'll need a pair of sunglasses. Australian designer Lucy Folk makes some fun styles that are ready for the 'gram. This speckled option is just as pretty as it is practical.
$495
$198
Want to get dressed in the morning, but not totally ready to wear real pants again? This jumpsuit from Mansur Gavriel is a healthy compromise. Plus, the gingham print is perfect for a socially-distanced picnic.
$182
$91
Melissa Odabash's top is perfect for anyone who wants to dress up for their next virtual happy hour. Decked out with an asymmetrical silhouette, this option is cute, comfortable, and will pair nicely with sweatpants.
$300
$195
Throw some shade—stylishly, of course—with this hat from Yosuzi. Finished in tactile pompoms, this straw hat will give any outfit a stylish flair. (Yes, even your sweats.)
