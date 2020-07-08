Today's Top Stories
The Outnet Is Taking Up to 70 Percent Off Summer Essentials

All dressed up...and nowhere to go.

By Kelsey Mulvey
outnet sale
Design By Morgan McMullen

Summer looks a lot different this year. Instead of going to the beach and having big barbecue blowouts, there's a good chance you're staying at home watching The Office for the umpteenth time. (I know I am.) But just because summer has been unofficially canceled doesn't mean you have to forgo all of your cute summer clothes. Right now, the Outnet is taking up to 70 percent off sundresses, swimsuits, sandals, and so much more.

On any given day, The Outnet has great deals on your favorite designer digs from cult-classics like Mansur Gavriel to new favorites like LemLem and Lucy Folk. Whether you want to stock up on summer clothes to wear now or save for next year, now's the chance to buy beautiful clothes and accessories for a steal. But hurry! Sizes and colors are already running out, so go ahead and shop our favorite items from the sale, below.

1 Borgo de Nor Knotted Floral-Print Crepe de Chine Maxi Dress
ton sale borgo de nor
The Outnet

$697
$320

SHOP IT

You can never have too many maxi dresses. This printed style from Borgo de Nor can be dressed up or down. (Read: You'll want to wear it once you're able to go places again.)

2 Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Shearling-Lined Leather Slides
ton sale ancient greek
The Outnet

$160
$88

SHOP IT

You'll practically live in these sandals. Lined with a cozy (and, quite frankly, luxurious) shearling, this pair can double as house shoes when you're inside.

3 Cult Gaia Zaha Bamboo Clutch
the outnet cut gaia
The Outnet

$198
$99

SHOP IT

Cult Gaia's beautiful bamboo bag will receive a lot of compliments. Oh, and it's under $100.

4 Iris & Ink Stina Suede Wedge Espadrilles
ton sale irisink
The Outnet

$85

SHOP IT

Want to feel fancy? Add these suede espadrilles to your e-cart. With a small platform and modest heel, this pair from Iris & Ink bridges the gap between style and comfort.

5 LemLem Kente Smocked Canvas-Trimmed Printed Cotton-Gauze Pants
ton lemlem pants
The Outnet

$345
$138

SHOP IT

With an elastic waistband and lightweight cotton material, this pair of pants from LemLem is a warm-weather alternative to sweatpants. (Plus, this fun print is bound to put a smile on your face.)

6 Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Wrap-Effect Belted Seersucker Swimsuit
ton lisamariefernandez
The Outnet

$395
$181

SHOP IT

Pro tip: Buy a great swimsuit on sale now, and you'll have a brand-new option waiting in your dresser when you're able to reschedule your big summer trip. This belted style from Lisa Marie Fernandez is sure to make a splash.

7 Lucy Folk Wingspan Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
ton sale lucy folk
The Outnet

$335
$167

SHOP IT

If you're spending any time outside this summer, you'll need a pair of sunglasses. Australian designer Lucy Folk makes some fun styles that are ready for the 'gram. This speckled option is just as pretty as it is practical.

8 Mansur Gavriel Gathered Gingham Linen Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
ton sale mansur gavriel
The Outnet

$495
$198

SHOP IT

Want to get dressed in the morning, but not totally ready to wear real pants again? This jumpsuit from Mansur Gavriel is a healthy compromise. Plus, the gingham print is perfect for a socially-distanced picnic.

9 Melissa Odabash Joanna One-Shoulder Lace-Trimmed Voile Top
ton sale melissa odabash
The Outnet

$182
$91

SHOP IT

Melissa Odabash's top is perfect for anyone who wants to dress up for their next virtual happy hour. Decked out with an asymmetrical silhouette, this option is cute, comfortable, and will pair nicely with sweatpants.

10 Yosuzi Pompom-Embellished Woven Straw Sunhat
ton yosuzi
The Outnet

$300
$195

SHOP IT

Throw some shade—stylishly, of course—with this hat from Yosuzi. Finished in tactile pompoms, this straw hat will give any outfit a stylish flair. (Yes, even your sweats.)

•••

