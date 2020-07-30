It's been a minute since you've probably thought about buying—let alone, wearing—shoes. (I should know, I'm currently rocking a solid rotation of slippers, fuzzy socks, and occasionally sneakers.) If you want to break the cycle and feel some semblance of normalcy, Sarah Flint's semi-annual sale is a great place to start. Now through August 3, the brand is offering up to 30 percent off select styles. As one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands , the direct-to-consumer company is known for making shoes that are stylish and comfortable. So, whether you want to buy new cozy house shoes or stock up on a few pairs to wear later, now's a better time than any to replenish your shoe collection. Peruse through some of our favorite styles from the sale, below.

1 Desiree Slings Sarah Flint SHOP IT $325

$227.50 With a modest one-inch heel and a tortoise accent, these shoes are comfortable enough to wear during long walks or straight to the office. (You know, once we're able to go back safely again.)

2 Joy Sandals Sarah Flint SHOP IT $275

$192.50 Found: A versatile pair of sandals that will look great with shorts, rompers, or your favorite sundress. They're decked out with three millimeters of padding so your feet can stay extra comfortable.

3 85 Perfect Pumps Sarah Flint SHOP IT $425

$297.50 Laced with gorgeous floral appliqué, these pumps will be perfect for that string of postponed weddings. (Or, you can always wear them around the house to feel extra fancy. No judgement here.)

4 Natalie Flats Sarah Flint SHOP IT $345

$241.50 Fun fact: Meghan Markle wore these sweet ballerina flats during her first public appearance with Prince Harry. Now, you can bring the Markle sparkle to your wardrobe for less.

5 SF x Paintbox Grear Sarah Flint SHOP IT $295

$206.50 Sarah Flint teamed up with nail salon Paintbox to create the perfect sandals for pedi season. With cotton ties, a leather panel, and Sarah Flint's signature flip detail, this pair offers a modern twist on the traditional gladiator style.

6 Nadia Heels Sarah Flint SHOP IT $365

$255.50 Pro tip: Buy some cute heels on sale now and you'll have a fresh pair waiting for your next summer. Thanks to its sleek silhouette, smooth leather exterior, and cushioned sole, these heels will withstand the test of time.

7 30 Perfect Block Sandal Sarah Flint SHOP IT $425

$297.50 Nowadays, we can all use a pick-me-up. If you have a penchant for the finer things, these block sandals are bound to put a smile on your face—not to mention receive a lot of compliments during your next socially-distanced picnic.

8 Perfect Sandal 85 Sarah Flint SHOP IT $385

$269.50 Take your shoe collection to new heights with these metallic strappy sandals. With a 3.3-inch heel, this pair is perfect for future weddings, galas, and black-tie events. (Remember getting dressed up?)

9 Alysia Slide Sarah Flint SHOP IT $345

$241.50 Trade in your favorite slippers for these pared-back slides. Available in three versatile colors, they hit the sweet spot between style and comfort.

10 Shellie Heels Sarah Flint SHOP IT $365

$255.50 Between the suede exterior and cut-out details, these heels will transition nicely from summer to fall and offer the best bang for your buck.

Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women's Health, and Men's Health, among others.

