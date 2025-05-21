40 Summer Shoes I'm Shopping in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale to Elevate My Rotation
It's time for a refresh.
- The Best Summer Shoes at Nordstrom at a Glance
- Best Sneakers in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
- Best Sandals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
- Best Flats in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
- Best Heels in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
- What Is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale?
- How Long Does the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Last?
- Why Trust Us
I’m usually a trendy sneaker devotee, but I make an exception when it comes to summer shoes. That said, my budget has to be pretty strict if I’m going to check out with the many styles on my must-buy list—which is why I’m shopping the best summer shoes in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom's massive sale, which is running from now until June 1, has everything I could ever want in the footwear department. So far, my favorite finds include pretty Mary Jane flats and sleek under-$100 sneakers that I simply need to get my hands on. There are also plenty of early aughts-inspired pairs, like fisherman sandals, flip-flops, and playful jelly sandals. The best part, though, is that everything on my summer wish list is currently going for less than $500.
Keep scrolling through to shop the best summer footwear (for a lot less!) at Nordstrom. Because I’m a borderline shopaholic, I’ve also created an easy guide to the best sneakers (simply put: I’m obsessed), and crafted the chicest vacation outfits you can buy now and pack later.
The Best Summer Shoes at Nordstrom at a Glance
- Best Sneakers in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
- Best Sandals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
- Best Flats in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
- Best Heels in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
- What Is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale?
- How Long Does the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Last?
- Why Trust Us
Best Sneakers in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Every outfit benefits from a cool pair of sneakers. You can shop a slew of styles at Nordstrom right now, from retro sneakers to designer pairs that add elegant polish. Our favorite pairs come from cult-classic brands like Adidas and cool-girl favorites like Sam Edelman.
Best Sandals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Strappy sandals are the perfect summer shoe, no ifs ands or buts about it. You can buy ones that are covered in delicate ties or pick a pair that has thicker straps for a comfortable feel.
I'm shopping these Hailey Bieber-approved heeled flip-flops in the sale.
Best Flats in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
If you're not a sneaker person, I recommend a pair of flat shoes. They're comfortable, won't cause blisters, and are endlessly versatile. Take it from someone who has been living in my loafers and almond-toed flats this summer: the easy-to-wear shoes are ideal for the warmer weather.
Best Heels in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Or, swap your ballet flats for a pair of heels this summer. Whether you pair them with the perfect wedding guest dress or just wear them into the office, there are so many chic styles that you should shop for.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Wedding season is almost here, so pick up these slingback heels.
What Is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale?
While Nordstrom keeps a rotating stock of on-sale items, the retailer throws two main sales throughout the year: the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale.
The Half-Yearly Sale is a smaller sale event that occurs twice a year, typically in late May (near Memorial Day) and late December just before the holiday season. During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, you can expect to see hundreds of deals across every major category at up to 60 percent off. The Anniversary Sale, on the other hand, occurs once a year in July. Our favorite deals hail from brands like Adidas, Sam Edelman, Open Edit, and more.
How Long Does the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Last?
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale runs from May 20 at 9pm PST through June 1. That means you have about a week and a half to score your favorite beauty deals before they end.
Why Trust Us
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Ditch Your Heels For These On-Sale Nordstrom Sneakers
It's time to upgrade your collection for less.
-
Plaid for Summer? The Cool Girls Say Yes
Move over, florals.
-
Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Could Cost More Than $6 Million a Year to Maintain
With a hefty renovation bill to pay along with security costs and general upkeep, the Duke of York is in for a huge "financial commitment."
-
I’m Ditching My Designer Heels for These Elevated $60 Sneakers From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
It's time to upgrade your collection for less.
-
Plaid Is the Unexpected Summer Trend Fashion People Can’t Stop Wearing
Move over, florals.
-
Jimmy Choo's Archival Shoe Collection Helps Me Live My Carrie Bradshaw Fantasy
Her famous pairs are all yours now.
-
I Love a Good Accessory—But I’m Only Buying Into Summer’s Bag Trends If They’re Under $500
Affordable and very chic under-$500 options exist.
-
I Curated 20 Pieces That Define the Ultimate Minimalist Summer Capsule—All Under $350
These are the only basics you'll need this summer.
-
I’m Buying Every Major Summer Shoe Trend at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue
30 pairs for the ultimate new-season shoe refresh from Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.
-
Style Insiders Predict These 6 Summer 2025 Microtrends Will Be Huge
Fashion connoisseurs break down the season’s most unexpected style shifts.
-
I’ve Tested Dozens of Summer Work Shoes—These Are the 16 Worth Buying
These are the pairs I actually reach for Monday through Friday.