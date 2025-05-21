40 Summer Shoes I'm Shopping in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale to Elevate My Rotation

woman wearing sandals in new york
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
I’m usually a trendy sneaker devotee, but I make an exception when it comes to summer shoes. That said, my budget has to be pretty strict if I’m going to check out with the many styles on my must-buy list—which is why I’m shopping the best summer shoes in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

Nordstrom's massive sale, which is running from now until June 1, has everything I could ever want in the footwear department. So far, my favorite finds include pretty Mary Jane flats and sleek under-$100 sneakers that I simply need to get my hands on. There are also plenty of early aughts-inspired pairs, like fisherman sandals, flip-flops, and playful jelly sandals. The best part, though, is that everything on my summer wish list is currently going for less than $500.

Keep scrolling through to shop the best summer footwear (for a lot less!) at Nordstrom. Because I’m a borderline shopaholic, I’ve also created an easy guide to the best sneakers (simply put: I’m obsessed), and crafted the chicest vacation outfits you can buy now and pack later.

The Best Summer Shoes at Nordstrom at a Glance

Best Sneakers in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

woman wearing adidas sneaker and shorts and a green top in London

Sneakers make any outfit feel cooler.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Every outfit benefits from a cool pair of sneakers. You can shop a slew of styles at Nordstrom right now, from retro sneakers to designer pairs that add elegant polish. Our favorite pairs come from cult-classic brands like Adidas and cool-girl favorites like Sam Edelman.

Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Sneaker
Converse
Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Sneakers (Were $70)

Converse makes the cool-girl sneakers everyone is obsessing over.

Sam Edelman, Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were

Sam Edelman
Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

I love how close-fitting this red pair of sneakers is.

Clover Platform Court Sneaker
Tory Burch
Clover Platform Court Sneakers (Were $288)

If you prefer a chunkier style, try these from Tory Burch.

Veronica Beard, Valentina Slip-On Sneaker
Veronica Beard
Valentina Slip-On Sneakers (Were $295)

These Veronica Beard sneakers toe the line between sporty and chic.

Vince, Oasis Sneakers (Were

Vince
Oasis Sneakers (Were $295)

Cheetah print gets a fun refresh in these Oasis sneakers.

Dolce Vita, Notice Sneakers (Were $139)
Dolce Vita
Notice Sneakers (Were $139)

Or, try this baby-blue pair.

Talia Sneaker
Sam Edelman
Talia Sneakers (Were $95)

Silver sneakers are trending this year, so get on board with these affordable kicks.

APL, Techloom Zipline Running Shoes (Were $350)
APL
Techloom Zipline Running Shoes (Were $350)

Upgrade your gym outfit with these APL sneakers.

Dr. Scholl's, Time Off Sneaker
Dr. Scholl's
Time Off Sneakers (Were $100)

These all-white sneakers are going viral for how comfortable they are.

PUMA, Palermo Sneaker
PUMA
Palermo Sneakers (Were $80)

The PUMA Palermo sneakers are some of my favorites from the range.

Best Sandals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

woman wearings strappy sandals in MIlan

Strappy sandals are the quintessential summer shoe.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Strappy sandals are the perfect summer shoe, no ifs ands or buts about it. You can buy ones that are covered in delicate ties or pick a pair that has thicker straps for a comfortable feel.

Morena Slide Sandal
Naturalizer
Morena Slide Sandals (Were $110)

These slides feel surprisingly cool.

Lollipop Kitten Heel Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Lollipop Kitten Heel Sandals (Were $60)

I'm shopping these Hailey Bieber-approved heeled flip-flops in the sale.

Sam Edelman, Rowan Platform Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman
Rowan Platform Slide Sandals (Were $120)

These two-strap sandals are perfect for everyday.

Caryl Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Caryl Slide Sandals (Were $70)

These fun sandals will spice even the most simple summer outfit.

Tory Burch, Miller Platform Wedge Flip Flops (Were

Tory Burch
Miller Platform Wedge Flip Flops (Were $248)

I meant what I said about the Tory Burch sandals revival—these flatforms are so chic.

Georgia Sandal
Tory Burch
Georgia Sandals (Were $248)

Or, try this slender option.

Lukas Slide Sandal
Vince
Lukas Slide Sandals (Were $295)

Toe sandals are summer's most controversial trend.

Byron Flatform Sandal
Rubi Shoes
Byron Flatform Sandals (Were $40)

They are (closely) rivaled by these platform flip-flops.

Korva Slide Sandal
Open Edit
Korva Slide Sandals (Were $50)

Or, keep it simple with these strappy sandals.

Melina Ankle Strap Fisherman Sandal
Vince
Melina Ankle Strap Fisherman Sandals (Were $330)

The fisherman aesthetic gets a cool-girl upgrade with these sandals.

Best Flats in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

woman wearing flats in Milan

Ballet flats will never not feel sweet.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're not a sneaker person, I recommend a pair of flat shoes. They're comfortable, won't cause blisters, and are endlessly versatile. Take it from someone who has been living in my loafers and almond-toed flats this summer: the easy-to-wear shoes are ideal for the warmer weather.

Sam Edelman, Loraine Bit Loafers

Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafers (Were $130)

Swap your black loafers for this pair of brown ones.

Sam Edelman, Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were

Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

How sweet are these baby blue flats?

Scarlet Pointed Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Scarlet Pointed Toe Flats (Were $80)

Pointed-toe flats mean business.

Oriana Pointed Toe Mary Jane Flat
Open Edit
Oriana Pointed Toe Mary Jane Flats (Were $70)

Grommets add edge to these patent flats.

Felicity Bow Mary Jane Flat
Stuart Weitzman
Felicity Bow Mary Jane Flats (Were $425)

Delicate details elevate these to a new level.

Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Ballet Flats (Were $328)

This is your sign to play with prints this summer.

Gemini Ballet Flat
Free People
Gemini Ballet Flats (Were $98)

Free People's flats are so comfy.

Free People, Mania Mesh Bow Flat
Free People
Mania Mesh Bow Flats (Were $98)

Mesh flats will never not be cool.

Bianca Ballet Flat
Tony Bianco
Bianca Ballet Flats (Were $155)

Glove-style flats are the perfect summer shoes for the open-toe-averse.

Sperry , Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoes (Were $100)

Sperry
Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoes (Were $100)

Yes, boat shoes are back.

Best Heels in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

woman wearing heels in London.

Stock up on summer heels before the weather gets here.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Or, swap your ballet flats for a pair of heels this summer. Whether you pair them with the perfect wedding guest dress or just wear them into the office, there are so many chic styles that you should shop for.

Sam Edelman, Bianka Slingback Pumps (Were
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps (Were $140)

Wedding season is almost here, so pick up these slingback heels.

nordstrom,

Nordstrom
Naiomi Ankle Strap Sandals (Were $80)

Or, try these chunky sandals.

Nordstrom, Jaydin Slide Sandals (Were

Nordstrom
Jaydin Slide Sandals (Were $70)

How chic are these mules?

Tony Bianco , Zen Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps (Were $180)

Tony Bianco
Zen Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps (Were $180)

I love the subtle square-toe on this style.

Stuart Weitzman , Felicity Slide Sandals (Were $475)
Stuart Weitzman
Felicity Slide Sandals (Were $475)

I have my eye on this pair of kitten heels.

nordstrom,

Nordstrom
Rhianon Wedge Slingback Leather Pumps (Were $80)

Wedge sandals are so easy to style.

nordstrom,

Steve Madden
Mod-A Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Mules (Were $110)

Spice up your date-night look with these cheetah mules.

Open Edit, Rowan Wedge Slide Sandals (Were $80)
Open Edit
Rowan Wedge Slide Sandals (Were $80)

If these wedges don't scream "early aughts," I don't know what will.

Open Edit, Demetra Pointed Toe Pumps (Were $70)
Open Edit
Demetra Pointed Toe Pumps (Were $70)

White heels are the perfect warm-weather swap for your usual pumps.

nordstrom,

Vince
Siri Ankle Strap Kitten Heel Sandals (Were $295)

As someone who has trouble walking in heels, these are a godsend.

What Is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale?

While Nordstrom keeps a rotating stock of on-sale items, the retailer throws two main sales throughout the year: the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale.

The Half-Yearly Sale is a smaller sale event that occurs twice a year, typically in late May (near Memorial Day) and late December just before the holiday season. During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, you can expect to see hundreds of deals across every major category at up to 60 percent off. The Anniversary Sale, on the other hand, occurs once a year in July. Our favorite deals hail from brands like Adidas, Sam Edelman, Open Edit, and more.

How Long Does the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Last?

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale runs from May 20 at 9pm PST through June 1. That means you have about a week and a half to score your favorite beauty deals before they end.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

