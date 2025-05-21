I’m usually a trendy sneaker devotee, but I make an exception when it comes to summer shoes. That said, my budget has to be pretty strict if I’m going to check out with the many styles on my must-buy list—which is why I’m shopping the best summer shoes in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

Nordstrom's massive sale, which is running from now until June 1, has everything I could ever want in the footwear department. So far, my favorite finds include pretty Mary Jane flats and sleek under-$100 sneakers that I simply need to get my hands on. There are also plenty of early aughts-inspired pairs, like fisherman sandals, flip-flops, and playful jelly sandals. The best part, though, is that everything on my summer wish list is currently going for less than $500.

Keep scrolling through to shop the best summer footwear (for a lot less!) at Nordstrom. Because I’m a borderline shopaholic, I’ve also created an easy guide to the best sneakers (simply put: I’m obsessed), and crafted the chicest vacation outfits you can buy now and pack later.

The Best Summer Shoes at Nordstrom at a Glance

Best Sneakers in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Sneakers make any outfit feel cooler. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Every outfit benefits from a cool pair of sneakers. You can shop a slew of styles at Nordstrom right now, from retro sneakers to designer pairs that add elegant polish. Our favorite pairs come from cult-classic brands like Adidas and cool-girl favorites like Sam Edelman.

Best Sandals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Strappy sandals are the quintessential summer shoe. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Strappy sandals are the perfect summer shoe, no ifs ands or buts about it. You can buy ones that are covered in delicate ties or pick a pair that has thicker straps for a comfortable feel.

Best Flats in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Ballet flats will never not feel sweet. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're not a sneaker person, I recommend a pair of flat shoes. They're comfortable, won't cause blisters, and are endlessly versatile. Take it from someone who has been living in my loafers and almond-toed flats this summer: the easy-to-wear shoes are ideal for the warmer weather.

Best Heels in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Stock up on summer heels before the weather gets here. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Or, swap your ballet flats for a pair of heels this summer. Whether you pair them with the perfect wedding guest dress or just wear them into the office, there are so many chic styles that you should shop for.

What Is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale?

While Nordstrom keeps a rotating stock of on-sale items, the retailer throws two main sales throughout the year: the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale.

The Half-Yearly Sale is a smaller sale event that occurs twice a year, typically in late May (near Memorial Day) and late December just before the holiday season. During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, you can expect to see hundreds of deals across every major category at up to 60 percent off. The Anniversary Sale, on the other hand, occurs once a year in July. Our favorite deals hail from brands like Adidas, Sam Edelman, Open Edit, and more.

How Long Does the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Last?

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale runs from May 20 at 9pm PST through June 1. That means you have about a week and a half to score your favorite beauty deals before they end.

