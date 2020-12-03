The Best Winter Gloves for Women
Take that, wind and snow.
My hands already feel dry from the constant hand washing, and now that cold weather is here, my hands are even more chapped and cracked (which is why I lotion every day, several times a day). This is where winter gloves come in handy. Recently, I've come into possession of several new pairs—cashmere pairs (I know, fancy)—after losing/shrinking my older gloves. With my newfound love for this accessory, I'd like to introduce you to some of the best winter glove options on the market now. From waterproof options—great for building a snowman with your nieces or nephews—to elegant leather gloves to my beloved cashmere pair, warm gloves are as crucial to your winter wardrobe as a good piece of outerwear or snow boot.
1. Verloop Chunky 2-in-1 Patchwork Stripe Armwarmers
Gloves, like your other accessories, should be an expression of your style. What's a more appropriate way to make clear that you have a unique and fun, not boring, fashion sense than with these colorful, chunky, ribbed gloves? Bonus: They're touch-screen friendly.
2. Off-White Black Wool Long Circle Gloves
These knit gloves make a statement, should you decide not to hide the cutout design when you wear them. Opt to pair these with a sleeveless top—they'll keep the rest of your arms warm.
3. M.M.LaFleur The Circle Cable Gloves—Cashmere
These gloves are 100 percent cashmere and feature a cable stitch pattern down the center for subtle details. We love the longer length because it'll keep the wind from creeping into your gloves.
4. Coach Sculpted Signature Leather Tech Gloves
For a pair of text-friendly leather gloves under $100, shop this elegant pair from Coach. The gloves come in multiple hues and are lined with merino wool to keep your fingers toasty as you text or call.
5. Carhartt Quilts Insulated Breathable Glove With Waterproof Wicking Insert, Crabapple, S
Whether you live in a place known for its harsh winters or need a pair of waterproof gloves for your ski trips, you'll find that this pair of gloves will protect you from rain, snow, and more.
6. Achiou Warm Touchscreen Gloves for Women
You can text while wearing these gloves and hold onto things without the fear of them slipping through your palms (note the large triangle silicone palm grip). At just $10, we'll be buying a pair for each of our family members.
7. Madewell Wool Texting Gloves
If you're looking for a pair of gloves you can toss in the washing machine because gloves touch everything (and can get pretty gross), go with this wool option from Madewell. Complete the look with a matching colored beanie.
8. Uniqlo HEATTECH Function Gloves
Uniqlo is the place to turn to for affordable HEATTECH gear, so we're not surprised they incorporated the function into their glove offerings. The lining of this glove is made with HEATTECH, which absorbs moisture and is super warm. The exterior is made of "Blocktech," which keeps out the wind while the thumb and index finger are equipped with touchscreen capabilities.
9. Garnet Hill Essential Cashmere Gloves
Cashmere gloves that come in almost all colors of the rainbow. Go ahead and get a pair for yourself and then everyone else in your life—they'll thank you.
10. Athleta Flurry Reflective Glove
For runners and those who work out before the sun even rises (or after the sun has set), you'll need these winter gloves. They're lightweight, stretchy, touchscreen compatible, and have reflective details so people can easily spot you.
11. ViGrace Convertible Fingerless Wool Gloves
You tend to run warm. Slip into these convertible fingerless gloves, which are thick and plushy. Now you don't have to worry about excessive hand sweat.
