Thanks to their warmth and soft texture, the best cashmere scarves are an attainable luxury. Cashmere is derived from Kashmir goats, which live in freezing climates and thus produce a super-warm undercoat from which the soft fibers are brushed off and then spun into yarn to create cashmere clothes and accessories. And while not nearly as cold as the -30 degree Himalayas, winters on the East Coast and in the mountains can be brutal. One part of the solution? Throw on a cashmere scarf and go. This winter accessory transitions easily between your indoor and outdoor wardrobe—some of our favorite cashmere scarf outfit formulas include pairing with a turtleneck and jeans, or a sweater and slip skirt. An essential and timeless piece, a cashmere scarf is an item you'll have in your wardrobe for years to come.

No matter how you style yours—be it with a sweater, leather pants, a heavy coat and beret, or with a bright puffer for a sophisticated touch to an otherwise sporty piece—discover the 12 best cashmere scarves topping our lists. Each one will stand the test of time.

H&M Wool Hat and Scarf $39.99 at hm.com This cashmere set is perfect for those looking for an affordable option.

Lita by Ciara Love Is The Answer Recycled Cashmere Scarf $298.00 at nordstrom.com This black and white cashmere scarf is the most chic way to hop aboard the checkerboard print train. Even better, it's made from recycled cashmere.

Totême Slim Cashmere Scarf Camel $360.00 at toteme-studio.com A scarf from Totême is a minimalist's dream.

Gentle Herd Two-Tone 100% Cashmere Long Scarf $95.00 at gentleherd.com A pop-of-color cashmere scarf to pair with neutrals and brights alike.

Naadam Signature Ribbed Cashmere Scarf $100.00 at naadam.co This ribbed cashmere scarf lends an element of texture to any outfit, be it classic or bold.

White + Warren Cashmere Scarf $250 at whiteandwarren.com We love a neon pop in winter, especially one knitted from cashmere.

Leimere Anywhere Scarf $78.00 at leimere.com Like a little black dress, a black cashmere scarf is a wardrobe essential.

Johnstons of Elgin Fringed Tartan Cashmere Scarf $155.00 at net-a-porter.com Pair this tartan scarf with a beige trench for an utterly timeless look—checkmate!

Zadig & Voltaire Nuage Cashmere Scarf $398.00 at bloomingdales.com Trust us—Zadig & Voltaire's cashmere line is the softest around.

The Elder Statesman Morphed Striped Ribbed Cashmere Scarf $745.00 at net-a-porter.com Boldy pivot from classic stripes in favor of this cashmere rainbow design.

Chann Lu Black and White Ombré Cashmere and Silk Scarf $205.00 at chanluu.com This ombre style from Chan Luu will take you from day to night.