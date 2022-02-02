The 12 Best Cashmere Scarves to Snuggle Up In

The ultimate in luxury.

The 12 Best Cashmere Scarves to Snuggle Up In
(Image credit: Getty)
Katie Attardo
By ,
published

Thanks to their warmth and soft texture, the best cashmere scarves are an attainable luxury. Cashmere is derived from Kashmir goats, which live in freezing climates and thus produce a super-warm undercoat from which the soft fibers are brushed off and then spun into yarn to create cashmere clothes and accessories. And while not nearly as cold as the -30 degree Himalayas, winters on the East Coast and in the mountains can be brutal. One part of the solution? Throw on a cashmere scarf and go. This winter accessory transitions easily between your indoor and outdoor wardrobe—some of our favorite cashmere scarf outfit formulas include pairing with a turtleneck and jeans, or a sweater and slip skirt. An essential and timeless piece, a cashmere scarf is an item you'll have in your wardrobe for years to come.

No matter how you style yours—be it with a sweater, leather pants, a heavy coat and beret, or with a bright puffer for a sophisticated touch to an otherwise sporty piece—discover the 12 best cashmere scarves topping our lists. Each one will stand the test of time.

H&M Wool Hat and Scarf

This cashmere set is perfect for those looking for an affordable option.

Lita by Ciara Love Is The Answer Recycled Cashmere Scarf

This black and white cashmere scarf is the most chic way to hop aboard the checkerboard print train. Even better, it's made from recycled cashmere.

Totême Slim Cashmere Scarf Camel

A scarf from Totême is a minimalist's dream.

Gentle Herd Two-Tone 100% Cashmere Long Scarf

A pop-of-color cashmere scarf to pair with neutrals and brights alike.

Naadam Signature Ribbed Cashmere Scarf

This ribbed cashmere scarf lends an element of texture to any outfit, be it classic or bold.

White + Warren Cashmere Scarf

We love a neon pop in winter, especially one knitted from cashmere.

Leimere Anywhere Scarf

Like a little black dress, a black cashmere scarf is a wardrobe essential.

Johnstons of Elgin Fringed Tartan Cashmere Scarf

Pair this tartan scarf with a beige trench for an utterly timeless look—checkmate!

Zadig & Voltaire Nuage Cashmere Scarf

Trust us—Zadig & Voltaire's cashmere line is the softest around.

The Elder Statesman Morphed Striped Ribbed Cashmere Scarf

Boldy pivot from classic stripes in favor of this cashmere rainbow design.

Chann Lu Black and White Ombré Cashmere and Silk Scarf

This ombre style from Chan Luu will take you from day to night.

The Row Oversized Agou Cashmere Scarf

The most luxurious way to channel your inner Lenny Kravitz? With The Row's oversize cashmere scarf.

Katie Attardo
Katie Attardo

Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.