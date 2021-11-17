The 15 Best Cable Knit Sweaters to Cozy Up In

They look right at home when they're layered for winter, but in softer colorways and lighter fabrics, a cable knit sweater is a great all-season contender. Variations on textures, shapes, and silhouettes are giving the knit that was traditionally worn on the high sea a high-fashion makeover. You can style a cropped knit version with a feminine slip skirt, or pair a fitted knit with a light denim wash. Open weaves and mixed materials sidestep traditional diamond-weave cable knits, but offer a fun fashion boost. Ahead, we've got a bunch of cozy new guard options to choose from.

H&M Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

This cropped sweater from H&M, perfectly priced at just under $30, is ideal for in-between weather days when it's both too hot and too cold for added layers. The cropped length makes it work year-round.

Scotch & Soda Cable-Knit Sweater

This cable knit sweater from Scotch & Soda features every fall color at once, which means that it's the ideal option for layering up in this season.

Line & Dot Noah Fair Isle Cable Knit Sweater

A fair isle sweater is a must-have in your fall c0ld-weather wardrobe. This one from Line + Dot comes in an array of neutral tones so you won't look like you're dressing for an apres ski-themed party.

Anthropologie Cable-Knit Buttoned Poncho

This sweet-feeling cardigan from Anthropologie has a super relaxed design that will keep you feeling cozy all season long.

ASTR the Label Puff Sleeve Cable Sweater

If your go-to gray sweater could use some updating this year, this puff-sleeved option from ASTR The Label has you covered. The sleeves aren't too puffy, so you can totally still layer it under your jacket.

ZARA Cable Knit Sweater

This short-sleeved cable knit sweater from Zara is the ideal transitional weather piece. Wear it on its own now and under a leather jacket later. The best part is that you won't overheat as soon as you put it on!

MANGO Cable-Knit Sweater

Go back to your college days with this Cable Knit Sweater from Mango. The bright red shade adds a necessary pop of color to your otherwise neutral winter wardrobe.

525 Cable Puff Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater

If red is too much, try blush pink! This super-soft pullover from 525 is so easy to style.

Elan Turtleneck Cable Knit Sleeveless Sweater

This chunky sleeveless sweater from Elan is the ideal layering piece. Style it over a thinner long-sleeved tee that comes in the same color for an all-over cream outfit.

JONATHAN SIMKHAI Hadley Cable Open Back Pullover

This sweater from Jonathan Simkhai is actually reversible, so there are more ways to love and wear it this year! The cutout in the back can just as easily be worn in the front.

Barbour Cape Sweater

When in doubt, throw on an oversized sweater. This so-called Cape Sweater from Barbour will be there for you on the days where you literally have no idea what to wear.

Treasure & Bond Seamed Cable Pullover

This gray Seamed Cable Pullover from Treasure & Bond features a slightly less in-your-face cabled knit, so it's both lightweight and warm.

NANUSHKA Raw Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

This slouchy knit from Nanushka is basically a socially acceptable version of your favorite blanket. The turtleneck and extra-long length mean that it's ideal for even the chilliest of winter days.

Sea Melanie Cable Cropped Cardigan

Oversized collars are trending this season, in case you couldn't tell. This sweater from Sea has a slightly cropped fit so you can style it with your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans.

$ Other Stories Cropped Cable Knit Cardigan

This Cropped Cable Knit Cardigan from & Other Stories comes in two colors, but this baby pink hue is to die for. The shrunken silhouette means that you won't be drowning in fabric every time you wear it.

