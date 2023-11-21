Cozy Gifts Are a No-Brainer During Holiday Season

As a very proud homebody, I consider myself an expert in cozy items. I know the best slipper-sock combination to keep my feet nice and warm when temperatures drop below 30. I’m fluent in cashmere and luxury pajamas. And I know the candles, fuzzy blankets, slippers, and sheets that will comprise the perfect night in. My expertise is fueled by a deep obsession for all things cozy, so I like to think I’m the ideal person to guide you on your holiday season shopping journey.

Whether you’re looking to fill your home with soft accessories in preparation of the chilly nights to come, or you’re on a mission to give a gift that will be appreciated by absolutely anyone on your list, I, along with the rest of the Marie Claire team, have you covered. We’ve selected cozy finds at every price point and for every type of person on your gifting list—from the neighbor hosting you for a casual holiday party to the mother-in-law you never know what to get.

So without further ado, light your favorite candle, put on your softest knit sweater, and get ready to shop.

Anthropologie Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket $138 at Anthropologie “This blanket is seriously one of my favorite home purchases ever. It’s so soft and comfy that I find myself carrying it with me between rooms when it’s even slightly cold. As a bonus, it doesn’t shed at all like some other faux fur does. I’ve gifted this blanket in various colors and everyone has loved it just as much as I do. My pups are also obsessed with napping on it whenever they have a chance.” — Kate Schofield, E-Commerce Manager

Aubrie Wide Leg Pant and Pullover $410 at Gigi C Getting dressed in the cold weather is my worst nightmare—I prefer to stay in pajamas and wrapped in a blanket 24/7. This adorable cashmere set has completely changed my tune. It’s easily the softest item I own, has the most flattering fit, and is perfectly suitable for at-home lounging or running around while out and about. I live in my set and plan on gifting a matching one to my mom, sister, and aunt.

Mikaela Faux Fur Coat $348 at Nordstrom "I’m personally a faux leather coat girl. I don’t like to feel super big and puffy, even on the coldest winter days. But the color of this coat is so irresistible, it’s hard not to love it. It’s great for date nights, winter vacations, or even when you’re picking up your morning weekend coffee and you want to look put together." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

Holiday Scented Candle Trio Gift Set $145 at Nordstrom If you’re a fragrance fanatic, you’re well acquainted with the gorgeous range of perfumes from Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Lucky for all your gifting needs, the master perfumer bottled his magic into this adorable trio of candles, which makes for the perfect gift. They smell warm and cozy, but with a hint of fresh florals, and are the perfect addition to a night spent inside watching tv.

Ugg Women's Tazz Slip-On Braid Cozy Clogs $140 at Bloomingdales The Ugg comeback has been my favorite fashion resurgence this year, so you bet I’m all in on the platform Tazimans. While the classic Chestnut is definitely a solid option, this fuzzy-edition is extra cozy in my opinion. Whether you’re looking to gift indoor or outdoor slippers, these are a no-brainer.

Bamboo Duvet Cover $319 at Cozy Earth It’s an indisputable fact: There is absolutely no better feeling than crawling into clean sheets at the end of a long, cold day. That feeling is made 1,000 times better when those sheets are from Cozy Earth. These are silky smooth, maintain the perfect temperature, and feel insanely luxurious. Once I’m in bed with these sheets, I never want to move.

Lilysilk Momme Full Length Silk Pajama Set $219 at LilySilk Matching pajama sets are always a great holiday gift. And, when they come from Lilysilk, they’re only that much better. Not only are these pajamas absolutely stunning (the shade Blue Haze is my personal favorite), but they’re perfect to wear on Christmas morning—or all day long if you’re like me.

Zadro Electric Spa Towel Warmer Bucket $200 at Crate and Barrel “Oh, so you live in a spa now? This sleek and ingenious bucket heats your towel to the perfect temperature, so you can step out of the shower without even a shiver. To make things even more luxurious, it also works for robes and throw blankets—and you can even add your favorite essential oil to the built-in reservoir for a true in-spa aromatherapy experience.” — Sophia Vilensky, Freelance Beauty Writer

CozyChic™ Robe $138 at Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams has a reputation that precedes it—the brand is quite literally known for being the coziest in all the land. The fuzzy material is the equivalent of a warm hug. While the brand’s blanket is a cult-favorite, I’m obsessed with the robe. It’s my go-to uniform on a lazy day.

Serafina Vegan Satin Eye Mask $28 at Grace and Company Sleep masks make for a great night’s rest—and this Grace & Company Vegan Satin option is the best one out there. Not only are the print options very chic, but the silky texture is lightweight, comfortable, and light blocking. You’ll 100 percent get your full eight hours of sleep while wearing one of these.

The Alpaca Beanie $60 at Everlane Should you (or your giftee) have to venture out into the cold outdoors this holiday season, you might as well do it in some extra-cozy outerwear. Cut to: This Alpaca beanie from Everlane. It’ll keep your head nice and warm while doubling as a chic accessory. It’s a win-win in my book.

Cashmere tech-touch gloves $70 at J. Crew Gloves are a necessity when the temperatures drop—which is why this J. Crew purchase is the perfect, practical gift. They’re cashmere, which means they’re deliciously soft, and they have tech-touch fingertips so you (or your loved one) can use the phone without a hassle. With five colors to choose from, these are a must-buy.

Fresh Fig & Cassis Diffuser $215 at Jo Malone There is literally nothing I love more in this world than my Jo Malone Fresh Fig and Cassis Diffuser. When I sit down on my couch and get a whiff of this light and fresh scent, I instantly feel a sense of calm and peace. I have a stockpile of these in my closet, too, because they make the perfect gift for the person you don’t know what to get.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle $195 at Fellow $132 at Amazon $132 at Amazon “Forget all the other kitchen gadgets: this water kettle is the highlight of my entire breakfast experience. First discovered while I was working in a fancy restaurant, its spout was made for pour-overs but works just fine for my one-off cups of tea. Pair it with a good herbal winter blend—you can set the temperature exactly where it needs to be for your tea of choice—and leave it warm for up to two hours. Refills are necessary.” — Sophia Vilensky, Freelance Beauty Writer

All of Me Eau de Parfum $142 at Nordstrom A fragrance always makes a great gift—especially when the scent is deliciously warm. This particular option from Narciso Rodriguez is a cozy take on a traditional rose fragrance. I always find myself spraying this on my skin before bed—it’s incredibly soothing.

Sydney Sweater $350 at Revolve Oversized is the way to go in the winter. Give the fashion lover in your life this amazing, knit turtleneck from Anine Bing. The quality is top notch and the sweater can be dressed down for relaxed lounging or played up for a brutally cold outing. The fabric is insulating and is bound to keep anyone warm in the windy weather.