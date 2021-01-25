Today's Top Stories
1
Priyanka Pulls Back the Curtain
2
Could This Be the Last Year of Roe v. Wade?
3
What to Buy From Madewell's Secret Stock Sale
4
Jaclyn Rothenberg Pursues Pantsuits In Every Color
5
Listen to the Best New Love Songs of 2021 (So Far)

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

The Best Leather Skirts of 2021

A cool-girl staple.

By Shelby Comroe
essentials leather skirt
Design by Susanna Hayward

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

I know what you're thinking: A leather skirt paired with a bodysuit and some strappy heels is a night-out staple, and nothing else. But it's time to let your leather skirt see the light of day. These skirts come in all different styles, lengths, colors, textures, and patterns, and there's one for every occasion. If you work in a laid-back office environment, try a leather midi skirt in a neutral color and pair it with a chic sweater and some boots. Or, experiment with a fun texture by rocking a mock croc leather skirt with a classic black t-shirt. The styling options are endless, and a great leather skirt—like these options below—is guaranteed to add an instant cool factor to any look.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1
Perfect Pleats
Pleated Faux Leather Midi Skirt in Chocolate
Frankie Shop thefrankieshop.com
$109.00
SHOP IT

Elevate your winter wardrobe with a pleated leather midi skirt. This one from The Frankie Shop will pair well with snakeskin boots and a chic sweater. 

2
Two-Tone
Wavy Leather Skirt in Black
Veda thisisveda.com
$348.00
SHOP IT

The wavy skirt by Veda is loosely inspired by the yin-yang symbol.

3
A Classic Black Mini
Chai Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Nanushka intermixonline.com
$375.00
SHOP IT

You can't beat the classics. This leather mini is perfect for a night out on the town. Pair it with a bodysuit and some sexy sandals. 

4
Pop of Red
Red Faux-Leather Pocket Skirt
MSGM ssense.com
$158.00
SHOP IT

This red leather midi is super versatile. Rock it during the day with a sweater and boots, or hit the town in some strappy sandals and a sexy bodysuit.  

5
A Touch of Texture
Arabella Croco Skirt
Stand 24s.com
$300.00
SHOP IT

Add a touch of texture to your look with this mock croc printed skirt. Style it with a white blouse, a black blazer, and some black boots for a chic outfit. 

6
Mix it Up
Faux-Leather and Chiffon Wrap Skirt
Self-Portrait matchesfashion.com
$350.00
SHOP IT

If a full leather skirt is a little too hardcore for your taste, try this Self-Portrait wrap skirt. The chantilly lace and pleated chiffon add a feminine touch to an otherwise edgy piece. 

7
A Patent Piece
Patent Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Marni mytheresa.com
$510.00
SHOP IT

Don't let patent leather intimidate you. When styled right, the touch of shine can make your look special. I suggest keeping things casual and styling the skirt with a simple black or white t-shirt and some cool combat boots.  

8
Keep it Neutral
Faux-leather Pencil Skirt
MANGO mango.com
$39.99
SHOP IT

If you work in a laid-back environment a leather pencil skirt can totally be office-approved. Stick to neutral colors and style the skirt with sweaters or blazers. The length is appropriate and the fit is not too tight. 

9
Try a Print
El Poema De La Selva Faux Leather Skirt
Johanna Ortiz mytheresa.com
$575.00
SHOP IT

Don't be afraid to try printed leather! In my opinion, snakeskin is a neutral and super easy to wear. Since the skirt is so bold, I suggest keeping the rest of your look simple. Rock this midi with a black turtleneck and some black boots.  

10
Add Some Edge
Distressed Leather Mini Skirt
GANNI selfridges.com.us
$385.00
SHOP IT

Add some moto-inspired edge to your look with this Ganni distressed mini skirt.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Essentials
Hoop Earrings for Every Occasion
A Fitted Blazer Is the Key to Instant Style
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
You Can Never Have Too Many Pairs of Loafers
Everyone Should Own a Heavy Wool Sweater
Wide-Leg Pants That Go Beyond the Office
The Ultimate Layering Piece? The Turtleneck
You Need a Kitten Heel In Your Closet
A Puffer Jacket Is Your Winter Essential
A Dress Coat = An Essential Holiday Wardrobe Piece
Fair Isle Sweater to Snuggle Up In This Winter