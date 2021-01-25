Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

I know what you're thinking: A leather skirt paired with a bodysuit and some strappy heels is a night-out staple, and nothing else. But it's time to let your leather skirt see the light of day. These skirts come in all different styles, lengths, colors, textures, and patterns, and there's one for every occasion. If you work in a laid-back office environment, try a leather midi skirt in a neutral color and pair it with a chic sweater and some boots. Or, experiment with a fun texture by rocking a mock croc leather skirt with a classic black t-shirt. The styling options are endless, and a great leather skirt—like these options below—is guaranteed to add an instant cool factor to any look.

