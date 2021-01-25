Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
The Best Leather Skirts of 2021
A cool-girl staple.
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
I know what you're thinking: A leather skirt paired with a bodysuit and some strappy heels is a night-out staple, and nothing else. But it's time to let your leather skirt see the light of day. These skirts come in all different styles, lengths, colors, textures, and patterns, and there's one for every occasion. If you work in a laid-back office environment, try a leather midi skirt in a neutral color and pair it with a chic sweater and some boots. Or, experiment with a fun texture by rocking a mock croc leather skirt with a classic black t-shirt. The styling options are endless, and a great leather skirt—like these options below—is guaranteed to add an instant cool factor to any look.
Elevate your winter wardrobe with a pleated leather midi skirt. This one from The Frankie Shop will pair well with snakeskin boots and a chic sweater.
The wavy skirt by Veda is loosely inspired by the yin-yang symbol.
You can't beat the classics. This leather mini is perfect for a night out on the town. Pair it with a bodysuit and some sexy sandals.
This red leather midi is super versatile. Rock it during the day with a sweater and boots, or hit the town in some strappy sandals and a sexy bodysuit.
Add a touch of texture to your look with this mock croc printed skirt. Style it with a white blouse, a black blazer, and some black boots for a chic outfit.
If a full leather skirt is a little too hardcore for your taste, try this Self-Portrait wrap skirt. The chantilly lace and pleated chiffon add a feminine touch to an otherwise edgy piece.
Don't let patent leather intimidate you. When styled right, the touch of shine can make your look special. I suggest keeping things casual and styling the skirt with a simple black or white t-shirt and some cool combat boots.
If you work in a laid-back environment a leather pencil skirt can totally be office-approved. Stick to neutral colors and style the skirt with sweaters or blazers. The length is appropriate and the fit is not too tight.
Don't be afraid to try printed leather! In my opinion, snakeskin is a neutral and super easy to wear. Since the skirt is so bold, I suggest keeping the rest of your look simple. Rock this midi with a black turtleneck and some black boots.
Add some moto-inspired edge to your look with this Ganni distressed mini skirt.