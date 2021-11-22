Fair Isle Sweaters for Staying Cozy-Chic in All Winter Long

The fairest of them all.

Fair Isle sweater
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

They look right at home in a wood-paneled ski lodge, but the traditional Fair Isle knit was born in Fair Isle itself, a seaside island just south of Scotland. The multi-color knit was catapulted to fame by royals who posed in them for portraits and often donned them during their travels. Still as charming as ever, Fair Isles remain a buzzed-about pattern and an essential cold-weather piece. Weave them into your everyday wardrobe by layering them over button-downs with work trousers, or pairing them with your fave denim and low-top sneakers. Designers also have an affinity for the legacy print, recently introducing punchy color combinations, mixed-media prints, and attaching doily, ladylike collars. If you don't own one already, it's about time you join the club.

Treasure & Bond Fair Isle Sweater

Style this fair isle option from Treasure & Bond with a pair of dark-wash jeans and your favorite winter-ready boots to add a festive touch to your 'fit.

BP Crafted Sweater

When wearing a print this bold, it's fun to go all-out with the color, too. Wear this bright red option from BP with neutral accessories to keep it in check.

Tory Burch Wool Fair Isle Sweater

Crafted from Merino Wool, this '70s inspired ski sweater will look the part paired with corduroys and clogs, or fully kitted out with your favorite ski gear.

L.L. Bean Cotton Yoke Sweater

This slim fit of this cream-colored pick from L.L.Bean makes it ideal to layer under a wintery puffer coat this season. Match the rich caramel hue on the collar with coordinating accessories.

Madewell Somervell Fair Isle Turtleneck Sweater

If you're on the petite side, a cropped sweater like this one from Madewell won't leave you feeling like you're drowning in fabric. The light colorway and rollneck silhouette—and its under-$100 price tag—make it a great piece to update your closet with this season.

Rentrayage Bolivia Long Sleeve Fair Isle Sweater

Feel good wearing this patchwork Fair Isle knit that is handmade from a mix of dead stock fabrics and vintage materials that were previously loved.

Rag & Bone Willow Fair Isle wool sweater

Rather than having just a classic fair isle neckline, this forest green option from Rag & Bone is covered in a geometric print. The dropped-shoulder design makes it easy to layer and gives it a relaxed feel.

Alex Mill Fair Isle Cardigan

Fashioned after vintage knits, this sweet Fair Isle cardigan can be thrown on casually with jeans or paired with a slip dress for the holiday season.

DÔEN Field oversized Fair Isle alpaca-blend sweater

The cabincore vibes are strong with this one. The deep, rich hues and bold fair isle collar have a woodsy energy. A flowy shape and cinched detail at the waist make it feel fresh.

The Great. Fair Isle Alpaca Blend Cardigan

This grandma-inspired cardigan is meant to look like those chunky winter knits that you wore as a child. Made from a blend containing 50 percent Alpaca wool, it's updated for modern-day wear with a boxier fit.

FRAME Fair Isle Alpaca & Wool Blend Sweater

The multicolored fair isle design adds some retro festive flare to this chunky knit from Frame. Channel Princess Diana and style it with cream-colored trousers and a pair of black boots.

Rachel Comey Ballo Fair Isle Wool Sweater

Wear this Fair Isle knit over a button-down, paired with a midi-skirt and boots. It will read both collegiate and cozy.

