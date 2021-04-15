The House Dress Is the Ultimate in 2022 Loungewear
Dressing up to stay indoors.
By Taylor Ayers published
In the past year, we've all fallen for the allure of leisurewear and the appeal of dressing for comfort and ease. At the same time, most of us are over the prospect of donning another collegiate sweatshirt. Enter: The house dress. This casual frock, inspired by vintage nightgowns, has fully rebranded itself from its former housewife status. The modern versions of the house dress are light, sweet, and have a sense of romance.
Don't let its name fool you: Of course it can be worn around the house like a chic nightie, but it can be worn anywhere else, too—just style it with a pair of kitten heels for a charming daytime look. Brands like Hill House and Sleeper can be thanked for flooding our Instagram Discover pages with countless images of women in flowy, breezy dresses, making us yearn for something new this spring. Shop our favorites styles below.
Hill House The Caroline Nap Dress
If you're jumping on the house dress train, start with the original Hill Houses Nap Dress. The name alone sends a wave of relaxation through you, doesn't it? Style with natural and neutral accessories to keep the effortlessness of the dress front and center.
Heartloom Jilly Dress
The ideal summer dress is this tiered one by Heartloom. Delicate enough to keep you cool during those humid summer days and cozy to wake up in when your partner surprises you with breakfast in bed.
If Only If Clover
A darling baby doll mini is a must-have for your collection this season. The cap sleeves and semi-sheer fabric add a crisp feel to this one-and-done piece. Wear around the house as a sweet nightgown or use it as a bikini cover-up at the beach.
Campo Collection Lydia Nightgown
Campo is a sustainable sleepwear brand that's designed to be worn all day. We love their Lydia nightgown for its unique ruffle collar and wide ribbon that ties in the back—the perfect vintage-meets-now feel.
Sleepr Silk Loungewear
Get your hands on this silk loungewear dress by Sleeper—yet another brand whose transitional nightgowns have taken over our instagram feeds. The puff sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder, and for a flirty weekend look you can cinch your waist with a rhinestone belt. Finish off the look by adding a low heel.
DÔEN NYMPHEA DRESS
Dôen is known for their airy, vintage-inspired designs. This sleeveless cotton dress gives us a relaxed California feel that make this a summertime staple.
KUR Vintage Strap Dress
We love this easygoing dress from KUR. Dressing will be a breeze all summer with this linen tiered dress. Pair it with anything from sandals to sneakers for a comfortable yet put-together look.
Endless Summer Natural Element Midi Dress
Easy breezy! This effortless midi will be your lightweight go-to this summer. Its puff sleeve silhouette gives it a relaxed feel, and the drawstring neckline adds extra dimension.
Maurie And Eve Acme Dress
This linen maxi has an off-the-shoulder neckline that lends a romantic touch to any day-to-night occasions. Pack it for your next getaway and pair with earth-tone sandals for a understated boho look.
Nap Loungewear Drawstring Puff Sleeve Dress
Looking for an effortless dress to add to your summer rotation? The billowing silhouette, puff sleeves, and ruched neckline have us feeling like we could do just about anything in this. Keep it simple with a pair of house slippers or dress it up with a elevated mule.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
