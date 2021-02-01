Found: The 36 Best Pajamas on Amazon
Wake up your sleep style with these cozy picks.
By Sara Holzman
Finding the right PJs comes down to personal preference. Some fancy minimal sleeping attire, while others prefer being swaddled in soft, ankle-grazing nighties. The pajama market is crowded right now, which means there are endless options for every kind of sleepwear personality. Some even serve double-duty as carefree daywear. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite 24 pieces from Amazon to catch some Zs in.
Breakfast in Bed
What's the rush? Wrap yourself is one of these silk, flower-adorned robes and spend the morning reading the paper, sipping on a cappuccino, in your sheets.
Earn Your Stripes
We're confident you'll never tire of a classic striped pajama set, especially when armed with a variety of color options. Give a silky stripe short ensemble the cozy treatment by pairing it with a thick cable-knit cardigan and fuzzy slippers.
The Sleep Shirt
There are two camps when it comes to sleepwear: those who wear pants and those who do not. If you're one of the latter, a breezy free-flowing sleep shirt might be the pajama upgrade you need.
Night-Gown Dressing
While these Victorian-esque dresses are theoretically meant for sleep, their ruffled collars, billowing sleeves, and feminine smocking make them an attractive day dress option, too.
Babydoll Slips
These easy camisole dresses are the perfect antidote for those who prefer a night dress with less coverage. If you need a slip for a particularly sheer dress, these will also work in a pinch.
Nap-Ready Accessories
Silky masks, soft slippers, and hair-taming headbands will not only accessorize your look, they may help you achieve some quality shut-eye.
-
The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary
The two-part film will reportedly cover the relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and the media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Charles Could Decommission Kensington Palace and Rent It Out, Say Sources
It’s all part of his plan for a “slimmed down” monarchy.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment
Florence St. George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, said the spotlight was “terrifying.”
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Our 20 Favorite Spring Skirts of 2021
Skip into spring 2021 with a flowy, dreamy spring skirt. From casual to dressed-up skirts, these springtime gems will take you right into summer.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The French Fashion Brands Everyone Should Know
They have that je ne sais quoi.
By Sara Holzman •
-
Your Fall Wedding Outfit Cheat Sheet
Whether you're attending backyard nuptials or a City Hall ceremony.
By Sara Holzman •
-
16 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses You'll Love
Love is in the air. Here's what to wear.
By Sara Holzman •
-
Fashion OG Meredith Melling Has Earned Her Stripes
How the co-founder and chief brand officer of La Ligne keeps everything in line.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The Best Memorial Day Sales to Get You Ready for Summer
We're getting dressed again!
By Rachel Epstein •
-
What Daily Harvest Founder Rachel Drori Wears to Work
The CEO spices up monochromatic looks with food-patterned sweaters.
By Megan DiTrolio •
-
16 Straight-Leg Jeans to Buy Now and Wear Forever
2021 is all about the straight-leg jean. From mid-rise to high-waisted straight-leg jeans, our favorite straight-leg denim for women in 2021.
By Taylor Ayers •