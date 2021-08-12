Take a look at my Pinterest boards and Instagram saves and you'll notice a theme; I am obsessed with patterned pants. I've been stalking a pair of iconic Roberto Cavalli tiger print pants on Vestiaire Collective from the Fall 2000 collection for a week straight. It's safe to say this trend is taking over my life, and I'm not mad about it. After countless hours scrolling through fashion TikTok and strolling downtown Manhattan, I've come to the conclusion that all the cool girls are living for printed pants in 2022. This trend is all about nostalgia, with our favorites taking inspo from '70s fashion: Flared silhouettes and psychedelic swirls appear on pants by brands like House of Sunny and Hosbjerg, and Miaou gives a nod to the early aughts with its low-rise printed denim. So what are you waiting for? It's time to go bold or go home.

Zara Flowy Patchwork Pants $69.90 at zara.com These pants will be your vacation go-to. Rock them with a bikini at the beach and pair them with a blouse and some sandals for dinner.

Farm Rio Mosaic Print Sweatpants $245.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Your joggers just got a trendy makeover with these patchwork crochet pants that have a homespun touch.

Hosbjerg Alexa Pants $178.00 at freepeople.com This Danish brand is your one-stop-shop when it comes to printed pants. From psychedelic swirls to bold ombré, you're going to want every pair. Piece of advice: Get them while you can—they sell out fast.

Emporio Sirenuse Printed Cotton Trousers $285.00 at net-a-porter.com Wear these artfully illustrated pants with the matching top for a breezy, laid back ensemble.

Mango Openwork Knit Trousers $79.99 at mango.com Your perfect beach pant, found.

House of Sunny Paradise Party Pant $85.00 at houseofsunny.co.uk These pants are called the "paradise party pant" for a reason. The psychedelic swirls will make you want to dance the night away. Complete the look with the matching top.

ROTATE Birger Christensen Robyn Snake-Print Faux-Leather Trousers $210.00 at Selfridges Snakeskin is a neutral in my opinion, and these trousers are actually very versatile. Pair them with a black or white t-shirt and sneakers for a cool daytime look, or rock a tight bodysuit and some strappy sandals for a night out.

Norma Kamali Spat Legging $165.00 at fwrd.com Norma Kamali has created an elevated version of your favorite loungewear. If you're not ready to let go of the leggings just yet, these are your saving grace. All you need is a black bodysuit and some sexy pumps or sandals.

Reformation Cynthia Linen Patch Jeans $198.00 at thereformation.com Go boho this season with some floral patchwork jeans. Add a breezy blouse and a basket bag to complete your look.

GUCCI Paisley Pants $1100.00 at net-a-porter.com Talk about a statement pant. These paisley, fringe hemmed flares from Gucci are totally groovy.

Corey Lynn Calter Padma Toile Pants $168.00 at anthropologie.com These tropical trousers are the epitome of chic. Pair them with a white button-down and some gold jewels for a great summer look.

Marni Floral Print Silk Trousers $450.00 at farfetch.com Roses are red, violets are blue, we love these floral printed pants and so should you!

Coperni Tailored Pinstripe Trousers $275.00 at farfetch.com Forget what you know about pinstripes—they aren't only for the boardroom. Pair these tailored trousers with a muscle t-shirt and platform sneakers for a cool off-duty look.

YanYan Fafa Bell Bottom in Lurex Jacquard $295.00 at yanyanknits.com These funky floral pants can be worn out on the town. The lurex knit adds a touch of sparkle giving these bellbottoms a dressed up feel. Fun fact: YanYan uses leftover yarn to reduce waste.

Paco Rabanne Floral-Print Cotton-Blend Bootcut Pants $331.00 at theoutnet.com Pair these floral-print pants with a cool graphic t-shirt for an unexpected look.

Paloma Wool Puerto $14500.00 at palomawool.com Turn heads in these eye-catching graphic pants.

Alexis Salima Paisley-Print Flared Trousers $445.00 at farfetch.com Another nod to the '70s. Pair these paisley pants with some sky high platform heels.

Alexis Animal Print Trousers $375.00 at farfetch.com Take a walk on the walk side with these graphic pants.

Kim Shui Shell Print Stitch Jersey Pants $198.00 at kimshui.net The light jersey fabric and shell print make these pants a must-have for summer.