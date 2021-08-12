20 Patterned Pants Anyone Can Pull Off
Take a look at my Pinterest boards and Instagram saves and you'll notice a theme; I am obsessed with patterned pants. I've been stalking a pair of iconic Roberto Cavalli tiger print pants on Vestiaire Collective from the Fall 2000 collection for a week straight. It's safe to say this trend is taking over my life, and I'm not mad about it. After countless hours scrolling through fashion TikTok and strolling downtown Manhattan, I've come to the conclusion that all the cool girls are living for printed pants in 2022. This trend is all about nostalgia, with our favorites taking inspo from '70s fashion: Flared silhouettes and psychedelic swirls appear on pants by brands like House of Sunny and Hosbjerg, and Miaou gives a nod to the early aughts with its low-rise printed denim. So what are you waiting for? It's time to go bold or go home.
Zara Flowy Patchwork Pants
These pants will be your vacation go-to. Rock them with a bikini at the beach and pair them with a blouse and some sandals for dinner.
Farm Rio Mosaic Print Sweatpants
Your joggers just got a trendy makeover with these patchwork crochet pants that have a homespun touch.
Hosbjerg Alexa Pants
This Danish brand is your one-stop-shop when it comes to printed pants. From psychedelic swirls to bold ombré, you're going to want every pair. Piece of advice: Get them while you can—they sell out fast.
Emporio Sirenuse Printed Cotton Trousers
Wear these artfully illustrated pants with the matching top for a breezy, laid back ensemble.
House of Sunny Paradise Party Pant
These pants are called the "paradise party pant" for a reason. The psychedelic swirls will make you want to dance the night away. Complete the look with the matching top.
ROTATE Birger Christensen Robyn Snake-Print Faux-Leather Trousers
Snakeskin is a neutral in my opinion, and these trousers are actually very versatile. Pair them with a black or white t-shirt and sneakers for a cool daytime look, or rock a tight bodysuit and some strappy sandals for a night out.
Norma Kamali Spat Legging
Norma Kamali has created an elevated version of your favorite loungewear. If you're not ready to let go of the leggings just yet, these are your saving grace. All you need is a black bodysuit and some sexy pumps or sandals.
Reformation Cynthia Linen Patch Jeans
Go boho this season with some floral patchwork jeans. Add a breezy blouse and a basket bag to complete your look.
GUCCI Paisley Pants
Talk about a statement pant. These paisley, fringe hemmed flares from Gucci are totally groovy.
Corey Lynn Calter Padma Toile Pants
These tropical trousers are the epitome of chic. Pair them with a white button-down and some gold jewels for a great summer look.
Marni Floral Print Silk Trousers
Roses are red, violets are blue, we love these floral printed pants and so should you!
Coperni Tailored Pinstripe Trousers
Forget what you know about pinstripes—they aren't only for the boardroom. Pair these tailored trousers with a muscle t-shirt and platform sneakers for a cool off-duty look.
YanYan Fafa Bell Bottom in Lurex Jacquard
These funky floral pants can be worn out on the town. The lurex knit adds a touch of sparkle giving these bellbottoms a dressed up feel. Fun fact: YanYan uses leftover yarn to reduce waste.
Paco Rabanne Floral-Print Cotton-Blend Bootcut Pants
Pair these floral-print pants with a cool graphic t-shirt for an unexpected look.
Alexis Salima Paisley-Print Flared Trousers
Another nod to the '70s. Pair these paisley pants with some sky high platform heels.
Kim Shui Shell Print Stitch Jersey Pants
The light jersey fabric and shell print make these pants a must-have for summer.
Shelby Comroe is the Credits Editor and Fashion Assistant at Marie Claire covering all things fashion and giving credit where credit is due. Check her out @shelbycomroe on Instagram if buying designer handbags is your idea of a retirement plan!
