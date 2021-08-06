10 Ponchos to Punch Up Your Fall Wardrobe With
Pulled-together and practical.
By Sara Holzman published
Forget sleeves. This fall, opt for a one-size-fits-all poncho—a trendy outerwear piece with a comfort level akin to a blanket's. While traditionally marked by its squared-off shape and fringe embellishments, the modern-day poncho has a wide range of styles, prints, and trims to choose from. Considered less formal than a cape, a poncho can easily adapt to a variety of different outfits and suit any body type. On the Fall 2021 runways, designers from Etro to Jil Sander to Victor Glemaud deemed ponchos a trend-worthy silhouette, while they've been a standby on the runways at Chloé and Max Mara for years on end. Energized with new color combos and textures, it's about time to invest in one for fall.
1. Free People Off Duty Oversized Poncho
If you have to leave the couch, throw on this poncho, fixed with a dramatic collar and wide flowing sleeves.
2. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Oversized French Terry Hooded Poncho
Swap your run-of-the-mill sweatshirt for this terry cloth hooded poncho. You'll look chic headed to and from Pilates and anywhere in between.
3. Loulou Studio Wool And Cashmere Cape
This ladylike cropped crochet cardigan can be layered over a jacket for extra warmth and style, or worn completely on its own.
4. Burberry Reversible Tartan Poncho
This tartan puffer poncho is reversible and has deep side pockets for toting around your cell phone and keys.
5. Chloé Wool Poncho Coat
Wear this sleek turtleneck poncho to the office over a button-down blouse and trousers.
6. Nili Lotan Brita Striped Wool Blend Poncho
Mix this neutral stripe poncho into your early fall jacket rotation. You can even layer it over slim fitted coats as the temp continues to plunge.
7. The Vampire's Wife The Confessional Floral Silk Cape
No need to lug a coat around to your next formal event. Invest in this floral silk poncho cape to pair with evening and cocktail attire—or jeans and a silky blouse for an evening on the town.
8. Sweaty Betty Festival Poncho
This ultra light poncho is crafted from repurposed plastic material. Keep the packable, water-resistant peice on hand for rainy days.
9. 2 Moncler 1952 Moncler Oversized Striped-Knit Sweater
The sweater meets the poncho in this slightly oversized knit. Leave the side ties hanging loose or fasten them around the waist for a more form-fitted silhouette.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
