"Experimenting with color is a risk worth taking," says Shakaila Forbes-Bell (opens in new tab), a fashion psychologist and the author of Big Dress Energy: How Fashion Psychology Can Transform Your Wardrobe and Your Confidence (opens in new tab). "Color plays an essential role in our day-to-day lives," she adds.

Like all fashion trends, (opens in new tab)from handbags (opens in new tab)to shoes (opens in new tab) to jewelry (opens in new tab), color trends come and go. But color theory, a.k.a. the way certain colors make us feel, will always play a part in our routines. Fashion designers have long championed the power of colors on their catwalks: They can spark an entire fad by sending a drove of bold pink looks down the runway (we're looking at you, Barbiecore (opens in new tab)).

But like most things, color doesn't have a one-size fits all approach. "Color-related emotions are incredibly dependent on personal preferences and people's past experiences with color," Forbes-Bell explains. Whether you gravitate towards a yellow hue or prefer to stay out of the spotlight in a neutral shade like camel or black, these are the fall 2022 color trends that can match any attitude.

Pops of Purple

"Purple can dramatically influence our parasympathetic nervous system and has a prominent calming effect," says Forbes-Bell. On the fall runway, designers celebrated the dramatic hue in every tone of purple— from deep plums to lavenders running the gamut from dressy to casual wear. Tory Burch had smartly tailored purple button-downs, while Carolina Herrera sent regal purple ball gowns down her runways.

While a purple ball gown is sure to wow, studies also suggest that purple can lower blood pressure and heart rates, making it the perfect color to wear when practicing mindfulness. Often associated with royalty, luxury, and power, once reserved only for the aristocracy due to the scarce supply of purple dye, the color can also help you embrace feelings of comfort, security, and peace.

Marigold-Round

Often linked to feelings of joy, a punchy yellow or marigold color helps evoke optimism and cheer. "It can often be easier to wear a conversation-starter rather than trying to start one yourself," says Forbes-Bell. "When wearing a warm yellow color, it may not only attract others but help you step out of your comfort zone," she explains.

Designers leaned into the color for Fall/Winter 2022. Victor Glemaud's slinky dress styles took on a bright yellow hue, while you'd be hard-pressed to miss the brightly colored power suits on the Michael Kors Collection catwalk.

Another thing to consider: overexposure to the color can completely envelop you and may even lead to a lost sense of time!

Barbiecore Pink

"Women aren't inherently attracted to pink as you might think," says Forbes-Bell. The deliberate use of color by marketing whizzes in the 1940s actually led to pink's association with femininity.

Today, and on the Fall/Winter runways, the color has also become synonymous with independence and power. Valentino inspired his entire collection around bright pink, sending a parade of bright bubblegum looks down the runway. Burberry and Chanel used the color in a lighter, pale pink tone, incorporating the pastel into mini dresses and tweed jackets. Forbes-Bell suggests wearing a poppy pink when you feel playful, feminine, or crave a sense of security.

Disco Black

Forbes-Bell says that people gravitate towards black because it's less individualizing. While the nondescript color offers a sense of security and draws less attention, fall's shimmering black pieces are anything but boring—from glittering strapless midi dresses at Givenchy to paillette sequined outerwear at Altuzarra.

Forbes-Bell suggests wearing the shade when you want to test your powers of persuasion, want to appear authoritative, or when you're attending a fancy event. "The color can ooze sophistication, glamour, and stateliness while making you feel luxurious," she says.

Crazy for Camel

A light brown camel color, popular on the fall 2022 runways— especially amongst the outerwear pieces at Tory Burch, Chanel, and Fendi— is the ideal transitional shade to segway into autumn when deeper hues take the reigns. "An earthy brown color is often related to notions of support and reliability," explains Forbes-Bell. "When paired with blues and greens—which signify earth and water—a brown hue can help you stay grounded."

Wild Blue Yonder

Blue is undoubtedly one of fashion's favorite hues from seasons past and remains a staple on the runways for Fall/Winter. Blues from cobalt to royal blues were saturation on leathers, ombre on cozy knits, and statement-making on puffer pieces. "A clear sky and a sprawling ocean are enough to quiet the mind," explains Forbes-Bell, adding that blue is often the go-to color for relaxation. "Blue is also linked to positive beliefs, like communication, trust, and security, while it can place us in deep concentration," she says. A saturated blue color can also make you more efficient. "It positively supports cognitive performance," Bell explains. If you're on the job hunt, consider wearing one of these blue pieces to your next meeting—hiring managers consider it the best color to wear to an interview.