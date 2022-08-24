Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

When Gucci's Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, set eyes on the Attache bag in the Italian fashion house's archives, he knew the style was ahead of its time. Designed in a crescent or half moon shape that hooks onto itself, the '70s silhouette is a catch-all, practical, but with attributes of a modern It bag—like craftsmanship and a unisex appeal—that transcend time and place.

Intrigued by the purse, Michele followed his "instinctual desire" to reinterpret it for Gucci's Spring/Summer 2022 Love Parade collection. The collection's theme was a nod to Gucci's multi-faceted roots in art and cinema, shown in the streets of Hollywood last November.

The bag's metallic G-shaped clasp hardware harkens back to the 1975 bag—forever connecting the new Attache bag with its original—alongside an updated color palette, contemporary leather fabrications, and duo size options. The clasp allows the crescent shape to remain open or closed as a top handle bag, a shoulder bag, or a functional messenger bag—one I would gladly use as a small weekender or work bag. The Attache comes in small and large sizes with leather, suede, or a vintage Gucci monogrammed option, a collectible for long-standing Gucci admirers and my favorite rendition. This bag drives home the point that Michele thoughtfully makes time and again: that an object of desire cannot just be beautiful—it must also be useful.

