When it comes to this summer’s bag trends, one question remains: How big is too big for a tote? Daisy Edgar-Jones might have the answer. The On Swift Horses actress just carried a massively oversized Gucci bag—like, two times the size of a standard, slouchy shoulder bag—and made a potential case that the size limit for the perfect summer tote does not exist.

But her capital-B Big Bag doesn't mean she’s ditching her traditionally minimal style for a more out-there approach. She kept the rest of her look simple by styling the $3,500 gray leather tote with mid-wash blue jeans, a simple black tank top, suede loafers, and a pair of wire-rimmed Gucci sunglasses while out for an early-summer stroll in New York City.

Edgar-Jones teamed her new oversized bag with wardrobe staples in New York (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Edgar-Jones is no newbie to the world of outrageously oversized tote bags (see her Dune London pick from not too long ago), but this newest installment in her lineup takes it to the next level. It's also the natural next step in her boho fashion agenda. First came the floaty sheer silhouettes; now, oversized boho-inspired bags are taking over her wardrobe, too. What's next? Maybe a bag three times—four? five?—the size of Gucci's cult-classic Jackie.

And as someone who schleps basically her entire apartment from points A to B on any given day, I couldn't love Jones any more for it. So, take this as a sign to ditch your mini bags in favor of something a little more practical. As long as you keep the rest of your outfit minimal, you don't need to worry about looking too out there on your next errand run. This is a look I will be copying ASAP (even if I don't have a Gucci budget.)