Gucci’s Latest Chime Zine Promotes Unity Through Storytelling

There's power in numbers. No one knows that better than Gucci’s CHIME FOR CHANGE, whose latest special edition CHIME Zine (opens in new tab), in partnership with The Meteor (opens in new tab), focuses on fielding change through helping people connect on systemic issues— from fundamental human rights to reproductive rights to gender equality.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Sealed in writing in the CHIME Zine are the compelling stories of 22 activists, writers, actors, artists, and founders who took the stage at the 22 For ’22: Visions for a Feminist Future—a virtual summit for gender equality hosted by TV commentator and author Symone D. Sanders— broadcast in May.

“We are all capable of leadership,” said Sanders as she took the stage of the second annual summit. Amplifying the voices of the 22 summit participants, the latest edition of the CHIME Zine powerfully emboldens women, girls, and nonbinary people everywhere to unite and lead the charge together.

Read the 22 For ’22 CHIME Zine here.