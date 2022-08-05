Gucci’s Latest Chime Zine Promotes Unity Through Storytelling

The special edition zine amplifies voices from the second annual virtual summit for gender equality.

Gucci Chime for Change
(Image credit: Gucci)
Sara Holzman
By
published

There's power in numbers. No one knows that better than Gucci’s CHIME FOR CHANGE, whose latest special edition CHIME Zine (opens in new tab), in partnership with The Meteor (opens in new tab), focuses on fielding change through helping people connect on systemic issues— from fundamental human rights to reproductive rights to gender equality. 

Quotes from Chime for Change

(Image credit: Gucci)

Sealed in writing in the CHIME Zine are the compelling stories of 22 activists, writers, actors, artists, and founders who took the stage at the 22 For ’22: Visions for a Feminist Future—a virtual summit for gender equality hosted by TV commentator and author Symone D. Sanders— broadcast in May.

“We are all capable of leadership,” said Sanders as she took the stage of the second annual summit. Amplifying the voices of the 22 summit participants, the latest edition of the CHIME Zine powerfully emboldens women, girls, and nonbinary people everywhere to unite and lead the charge together.

Read the 22 For ’22 CHIME Zine here.

Gucci Chime for Change Zine

(Image credit: Gucci)
Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.