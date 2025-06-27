Rihanna Attends Jonathan Anderson's Dior Debut in a Custom Menswear Look Inspired by the Spring 2026 Show
Anderson reimagined his menswear line in the most Rihanna way.
Jonathan Anderson's Dior debut was undeniably the hottest ticket at Paris Men's Fashion Week. Everyone wanted to attend the June 27 show, but only a handful of celebrities received front-row invites—and, of course, Rihanna was one of the lucky few.
Mere minutes before the first model emerged, the pop star and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky snuck into the Parisian venue. Both were wearing head-to-toe Dior looks, custom-made for them by Anderson himself.
Rihanna's outfit was comprised of a white button-down and gray trousers, layered under a mint green vest. The pastel creation had an elongated coat tail/scarf detail that trailed out behind her like a train. The menswear motif appeared multiple times on the Spring 2026 catwalk—most notably, in Look 3.
Though it was a cool 90-degrees in Paris, the Grammy winner dedicated herself fully to the look—and all its layered glory. She covered the vest with an oversize kimono-style coat, which featured two prints also seen on the runway.
The jacket's elaborately embroidered exterior matched the cropped floral vest seen in Look 12. On the runway, the piece was styled similarly, with charcoal gray wool trousers and a printed button-down.
The interior of RiRi's jacket, meanwhile, boasted the same two-tone tile print shown in Look 21. The model, however, wore his printed piece with light-wash jeans, a blue dress shirt, and an 18th-century-inspired bow tie.
Honestly, Rihanna could have pulled off both these ensembles with ease.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.