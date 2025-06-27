Rihanna Attends Jonathan Anderson's Dior Debut in a Custom Menswear Look Inspired by the Spring 2026 Show

Jonathan Anderson's Dior debut was undeniably the hottest ticket at Paris Men's Fashion Week. Everyone wanted to attend the June 27 show, but only a handful of celebrities received front-row invites—and, of course, Rihanna was one of the lucky few.

Mere minutes before the first model emerged, the pop star and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky snuck into the Parisian venue. Both were wearing head-to-toe Dior looks, custom-made for them by Anderson himself.

Rihanna arrived at Jonathan Anderson's Dior debut wearing a custom menswear look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna's outfit was comprised of a white button-down and gray trousers, layered under a mint green vest. The pastel creation had an elongated coat tail/scarf detail that trailed out behind her like a train. The menswear motif appeared multiple times on the Spring 2026 catwalk—most notably, in Look 3.

A model wore a similar vest on the Dior Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Though it was a cool 90-degrees in Paris, the Grammy winner dedicated herself fully to the look—and all its layered glory. She covered the vest with an oversize kimono-style coat, which featured two prints also seen on the runway.

She topped the look with an ankle-length jacket covered in dual prints. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The jacket's elaborately embroidered exterior matched the cropped floral vest seen in Look 12. On the runway, the piece was styled similarly, with charcoal gray wool trousers and a printed button-down.

The jacket's floral embroidery was seen on a best during the Men's Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The interior of RiRi's jacket, meanwhile, boasted the same two-tone tile print shown in Look 21. The model, however, wore his printed piece with light-wash jeans, a blue dress shirt, and an 18th-century-inspired bow tie.

It's interior print was also spotlighted on the June 27 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Honestly, Rihanna could have pulled off both these ensembles with ease.

