Introducing GapStudio, Gap's Red Carpet, Under-$250 Sister Brand
Pieces for Anne Hathaway, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Demi Moore were just the start.
"What, exactly, is going on with Gap?" I Slacked a coworker last May. I'd just written an article covering its curveball gig designing a red-carpet shirtdress for Anne Hathaway. Weeks before that, I'd noted Da'Vine Joy Randolph attending the 2024 Met Gala in a bespoke Gap denim dress, arm-in-arm with Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen. Between those "Gap couture" sightings, it seemed like the home of khaki pants, logo sweatshirts, and flared jeans I knew from my childhood mall had grown bigger fashion ambitions since Posen joined in February 2024. But those goals weren't exactly clear beyond the occasional bespoke look for an A-list client—until now.
Gap is today unveiling GapStudio, the shoppable counterpart to its slate of custom pieces for the likes of Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo. Collection 01, the 53-piece first offering, intends to "sculpt and refine" the brand's stable of down-to-earth American classics: like denim, cotton poplin shirting, and khakis in all cuts. While the draping and tailoring are upscale, the pricing is still accessible. Pieces begin at $78 and max out at $248.
GapStudio will be shoppable on April 3 in select stores and online , accompanied by a Mario Sorrenti-lensed campaign featuring supermodels of the moment Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, and Alex Consani. Mark Breitbard, President and CEO, Gap brand, described the collection in a press release as taking Gap's 55-year legacy "to the next level."
Glimpses at the spring collection through campaign images released today match the "your staples, but better" energy of Posen's red carpet pieces. In one shot, Hammam and Yai wear distressed leather jackets with wide belts, one pair to a slip dress and the other to a bubble skirt. In another, the models try on denim sailor pants (and mini skirts) for size.
Some bespoke items Zac Posen has created for A-list clients will also be available en masse through GapStudio. Anne Hathaway's $158 shirtdress, for example, will return in two new colors.
Zac Posen teased GapStudio's impending arrival in places beyond Hollywood's biggest red carpets. The creative director also sat with Vogue for an extensive interview in January, offering a first look at the collection and insight into his strategy.
To the designer, who formerly ran an eponymous label for formalwear and red carpet couture, an elevated Gap sister brand made perfect sense. "If Louis Vuitton can have ball gowns that they don’t produce on a red carpet in order to sell luggage," he told the outlet, "why can’t Gap have a T-shirt gown on the red carpet? But we’ll actually produce it."
While GapStudio is headed for shoppers' closets this Thursday, the brand still plans to test its next designs on megawatt clients. "Inside Gap’s New York HQ, we’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we’ll continue to collaborate with visionary talent in the future," Posen hinted in the official press release. He's definitely giving me and other fashion editors even more to Slack about.
GapStudio Collection 01 arrives online at Gap.com and in select stores on Thursday, April 3.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
