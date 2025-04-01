"What, exactly, is going on with Gap?" I Slacked a coworker last May. I'd just written an article covering its curveball gig designing a red-carpet shirtdress for Anne Hathaway. Weeks before that, I'd noted Da'Vine Joy Randolph attending the 2024 Met Gala in a bespoke Gap denim dress, arm-in-arm with Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen. Between those "Gap couture" sightings, it seemed like the home of khaki pants, logo sweatshirts, and flared jeans I knew from my childhood mall had grown bigger fashion ambitions since Posen joined in February 2024. But those goals weren't exactly clear beyond the occasional bespoke look for an A-list client—until now.

Gap is today unveiling GapStudio, the shoppable counterpart to its slate of custom pieces for the likes of Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo. Collection 01, the 53-piece first offering, intends to "sculpt and refine" the brand's stable of down-to-earth American classics: like denim, cotton poplin shirting, and khakis in all cuts. While the draping and tailoring are upscale, the pricing is still accessible. Pieces begin at $78 and max out at $248.

GapStudio arrives online and in-stores April 3. (Image credit: GapStudio)

The 53-piece collection ranges from denim trench coats and wide-leg jeans to an ultra-high-rise khaki skirt. (Image credit: Gap)

GapStudio will be shoppable on April 3 in select stores and online , accompanied by a Mario Sorrenti-lensed campaign featuring supermodels of the moment Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, and Alex Consani. Mark Breitbard, President and CEO, Gap brand, described the collection in a press release as taking Gap's 55-year legacy "to the next level."

Glimpses at the spring collection through campaign images released today match the "your staples, but better" energy of Posen's red carpet pieces. In one shot, Hammam and Yai wear distressed leather jackets with wide belts, one pair to a slip dress and the other to a bubble skirt. In another, the models try on denim sailor pants (and mini skirts) for size.

Some bespoke items Zac Posen has created for A-list clients will also be available en masse through GapStudio. Anne Hathaway's $158 shirtdress, for example, will return in two new colors.

“GapStudio is where craftsmanship, creativity and culture come together," Zac Posen said in a statement. (Image credit: GapStudio)

Zac Posen's vision for GapStudio first rolled out on the red carpet, through custom looks for Anne Hathaway, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Demi Moore. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zac Posen teased GapStudio's impending arrival in places beyond Hollywood's biggest red carpets. The creative director also sat with Vogue for an extensive interview in January, offering a first look at the collection and insight into his strategy.

To the designer, who formerly ran an eponymous label for formalwear and red carpet couture, an elevated Gap sister brand made perfect sense. "If Louis Vuitton can have ball gowns that they don’t produce on a red carpet in order to sell luggage," he told the outlet, "why can’t Gap have a T-shirt gown on the red carpet? But we’ll actually produce it."

GapStudio launches with a campaign featuring Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam and Anok Yai. (Image credit: GapStudio)

While GapStudio is headed for shoppers' closets this Thursday, the brand still plans to test its next designs on megawatt clients. "Inside Gap’s New York HQ, we’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we’ll continue to collaborate with visionary talent in the future," Posen hinted in the official press release. He's definitely giving me and other fashion editors even more to Slack about.

GapStudio Collection 01 arrives online at Gap.com and in select stores on Thursday, April 3.