Summer is nearly upon us, which means longer days, balmy nights, and light, airy fashion that keeps us cool and looks chic. I, for one, love summer style—from floral and gingham patterns to lightweight fabrics like linen and cotton. And when my summer wardrobe is in need of a refresh, I turn to brands like J.Crew for basics and statement pieces alike. Their pieces look and feel luxurious, never go out of style, and last season after season. So, this weekend, I'm in luck: The brand is having a sale on their summer styles, taking up to 50 percent off of hundreds of their most popular items.

If you were planning on restocking your summer closet anyway, this sale is the perfect opportunity to do so without venturing over budget. I know I, for one, am taking full advantage, and will be pulling out items that work for drinks al fresco, for casual days at the beach, and for heading to work in the summer heat. Below, my shopping cart.

J.Crew Sweetheart Linen-Blend Sheath Dress in Gingham $248 $170 | J.Crew I love a sheath dress—like all dresses, it's a near-effortless outfit that can be thrown on in one fell swoop, but the straight, sheath cut adds an elevated, structured look. It's perfect for work, and transitions beautifully for an evening out.

J.Crew Relaxed Beach Pant in Soft Gauze for Women $98 $70 | J.Crew Who doesn't love a good pair of lightweight white pants in the summer? These are ideal for the beach or for lounging around a resort, and are made from 100 percent breathable, comfortable cotton. Plus, they're machine washable.

J.Crew Long Beach Shirt in Linen-Cotton Blend $118 $70 | J.Crew White button-downs are good for more than just days at the office—they also make for effortlessly chic beach coverups. This linen-cotton blend is especially on-trend, and its hem ends well below your knees, offering full coverage and an ultra-feminine feel.

J.Crew Cutout One-Piece Full-Coverage Swimsuit with Buttons $55 $94 | J.Crew I'm crazy about this swimsuit, which fulfills the need for a classic black one-piece, but adds a few contemporary twists. I can't decide what I like best—the one-shouldered style, the button detailing on the right side, or the flirty cutout on the upper midriff.

J.Crew Collection Side-Cutout Midi Dress in Striped Taffeta $228 $150 | J.Crew I'm obsessed with this showstopper of a dress. It has the bouncy, lightweight feel of a sundress, but it's long and dramatic enough to be worn on special occasions and parties.

J.Crew Draped Beach Sarong in Gingham $55 $33 | J.Crew Gingham is one of my favorite summer prints. It's classic and never goes out of style, and can be mixed and matched with a number of neutral colors. Layer this lightweight sarong over a black or white bathing suit for an understated, Montauk-inspired look.

J.Crew Tie-Front Cotton Poplin Midi Dress in Orange Floral $90 $50 | J.Crew Looking for apparel you can wear to a picnic or a backyard party? This floral midi dress screams summer and features a tie-front that reveals just enough.

J.Crew Squareneck Bikini Top in Classic Stripe $75 $30 | J.Crew This bikini boasts a classic, Americana-inspired striped pattern that's perfect for Memorial Day Weekend, the Fourth of July, or anytime. It's also made from 82 percent recycled material, and reviewers rave about how comfortable it is.