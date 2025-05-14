J.Crew’s Summer Linen Selection Is Unmatched—24 Picks That Prove It

You'll be wearing these pieces on repeat all summer long.

Collage of models wearing j.crew Harbor Pants in Linen, New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen, 6&quot; Harbor Short in Linen , Squareneck Button-Back Top in Linen Cutaway Vest Top in Linen on beige background
(Image credit: J.Crew)
Getting dressed in the summer is no easy feat. When the temperature is 80 degrees and up, it's tempting to throw on denim shorts and a tank top and call it a day. However, my trick to staying stylish and comfortable in sweltering heat is to rely on breezy linen pieces for my summer capsule wardrobe. To be more specific, I'm talking about J.Crew's linen selection in particular.

The brand's summer collection offers every kind of summer staple in the lightweight, airy fabric. Whether you're hunting for summer dresses and shorts or T-shirts and linen pants, you can find them at J.Crew. Team that with its classic old-money sensibility, and you've got a match made in summer fashion heaven.

There are over 150 rich-looking linen pieces to muse over, so to make your new-season shopping trip easier, I rounded up my top finds in every category. These linen picks are pieces you'll turn to constantly over the next few months, whether you're adding them to your summer work outfits or vacation packing list. Plus, some of my favorite linen pieces are currently on sale, so there's never been a better time to shop.

J.Crew, Harbor Pants in Linen
J.Crew
Harbor Pants in Linen (Were $118)

Swap out your go-to trousers for these polished linen pants, which come top-rated for their elevated look and great fit.

J.Crew, Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen (Was $158)

Give your classic button-down shirt a summery update with this easy-going find.

J.Crew, Linen Mini Dress
J.Crew
Linen Mini Dress

Consider this your go-to vacation dress—reviewers say it's lightweight, comfortable, and so easy to pack.

J.Crew, New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

You can wear this easy-going top with everything from trendy denim to mini skirts to create a cute summer outfit.

J.Crew New Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew
New Soleil Pants in Linen

For a more easy-going vibe, opt for these linen pants, which feature a drawstring waist.

Cutaway Vest Top in Linen
J.Crew
Cutaway Vest Top in Linen

This trendy tailored vest screams "I mean business."

J.Crew, 3" Stratus Short in Linen
J.Crew
3" Stratus Short in Linen

For those days you want to be comfortable and look put together, these linen shorts will be there for you.

J.Crew, Squareneck Button-Back Top in Linen
J.Crew
Squareneck Button-Back Top in Linen

This breezy linen top is so much more polished than a basic ribbed tank.

Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Striped Linen
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Linen (Were $128)

A wide-legged silhouette and pleats elevate these linen pants to new heights.

J.Crew, Maxine Button-Back Dress in Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
Maxine Sailor-Stripe Dress in Linen (Was $128)

This flowy dress would make for the perfect outfit for a day of exploring on vacation.

J.Crew, Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148)

J.Crew
Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148)

This chic dress was practically made to relax in while vacationing.

J.Crew, Sailor Squareneck Top in Linen (Was $80)

J.Crew
Sailor Squareneck Top in Linen (Was $80)

As the name suggests, this top fits right in with the fisherman aesthetic that the fashion set has been loving in recent months.

J.Crew, 6" Harbor Short in Linen (Was $80)

J.Crew
6" Harbor Short in Linen (Was $80)

Now's the time to test the Bermuda shorts trend when this top-rated pair is 50 percent off.

J.Crew, New Relaxed Linen T-Shirt (Was $50)

J.Crew
New Relaxed Linen T-Shirt (Was $50)

This is a white T-shirt you'll turn to time and time again for its lightweight, breezy feel.

J.Crew, Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148)

J.Crew
Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148)

This dress would quickly become the backbone of my summer work wardrobe with its polished feel.

Cabana Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168)

The longer length version of the Cabana dress is just as swoon-worthy as the mini.

J.Crew, Cabana Top in Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
Cabana Top in Linen (Was $98)

Throw this airy top on with denim shorts and you've got an easy, yet polished summer 'fit.

J.Crew, Kaya Pants in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Kaya Pants in Stretch Linen Blend

These linen pants are office-ready with their elevated details like belt loops and pleats.

J.Crew, Pleated Drawstring Maxi Skirt in Linen Blend
J.Crew
Pleated Drawstring Maxi Skirt in Linen Blend (Was $178)

Last year's editor-approved white skirt outfit is sure to make a comeback for 2025, so add this pick to your cart while you still can.

J.Crew, Seamed Linen Dress With Removable Belt
J.Crew
Seamed Linen Dress With Removable Belt

This breezy dress is ideal for the sweltering days you still have to commute into the office.

J.Crew, Alexandra Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Alexandra Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend

An elevated linen blazer like this will serve as the backbone of your summer work wardrobe.

J.Crew, Simone dress in stretch linen blend
J.Crew
Simone Dress in Stretch Linen Blend (Was $228)

This rich-looking cobalt blue dress is a sure way to stand out at your office.

J.Crew, New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen
J.Crew
New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen (Was $118)

A slip skirt is a timeless wardrobe staple, so you can wear this piece year after year with tanks and T-shirts.

J.Crew, Cap-sleeve midi dress in linen
J.Crew
Cap-sleeve Midi Dress in Linen

Nothing says summer quite like a pretty white sundress does.

