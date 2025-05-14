Getting dressed in the summer is no easy feat. When the temperature is 80 degrees and up, it's tempting to throw on denim shorts and a tank top and call it a day. However, my trick to staying stylish and comfortable in sweltering heat is to rely on breezy linen pieces for my summer capsule wardrobe. To be more specific, I'm talking about J.Crew's linen selection in particular.

The brand's summer collection offers every kind of summer staple in the lightweight, airy fabric. Whether you're hunting for summer dresses and shorts or T-shirts and linen pants, you can find them at J.Crew. Team that with its classic old-money sensibility, and you've got a match made in summer fashion heaven.

There are over 150 rich-looking linen pieces to muse over, so to make your new-season shopping trip easier, I rounded up my top finds in every category. These linen picks are pieces you'll turn to constantly over the next few months, whether you're adding them to your summer work outfits or vacation packing list. Plus, some of my favorite linen pieces are currently on sale, so there's never been a better time to shop.

J.Crew Harbor Pants in Linen (Were $118) $90 at J.Crew Swap out your go-to trousers for these polished linen pants, which come top-rated for their elevated look and great fit.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen (Was $158) $110 at J.Crew Give your classic button-down shirt a summery update with this easy-going find.

J.Crew Linen Mini Dress $158 at J.Crew Consider this your go-to vacation dress—reviewers say it's lightweight, comfortable, and so easy to pack.

J.Crew New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98) $60 at J.Crew You can wear this easy-going top with everything from trendy denim to mini skirts to create a cute summer outfit.

J.Crew New Soleil Pants in Linen $98 at J.Crew For a more easy-going vibe, opt for these linen pants, which feature a drawstring waist.

J.Crew 3" Stratus Short in Linen $70 at J.Crew For those days you want to be comfortable and look put together, these linen shorts will be there for you.

J.Crew Squareneck Button-Back Top in Linen $43 at J.Crew This breezy linen top is so much more polished than a basic ribbed tank.

J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Linen (Were $128) $80 at J.Crew A wide-legged silhouette and pleats elevate these linen pants to new heights.

J.Crew Maxine Sailor-Stripe Dress in Linen (Was $128) $103 at J.Crew This flowy dress would make for the perfect outfit for a day of exploring on vacation.

J.Crew Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148) $90 at J.Crew This chic dress was practically made to relax in while vacationing.

J.Crew Sailor Squareneck Top in Linen (Was $80) $47 at J.Crew As the name suggests, this top fits right in with the fisherman aesthetic that the fashion set has been loving in recent months.

J.Crew 6" Harbor Short in Linen (Was $80) $40 at J.Crew Now's the time to test the Bermuda shorts trend when this top-rated pair is 50 percent off.

J.Crew New Relaxed Linen T-Shirt (Was $50) $40 at J.Crew This is a white T-shirt you'll turn to time and time again for its lightweight, breezy feel.

J.Crew Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148) $90 at J.Crew This dress would quickly become the backbone of my summer work wardrobe with its polished feel.

J.Crew Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168) $85 at J.Crew The longer length version of the Cabana dress is just as swoon-worthy as the mini.

J.Crew Cabana Top in Linen (Was $98) $70 at J.Crew Throw this airy top on with denim shorts and you've got an easy, yet polished summer 'fit.

J.Crew Kaya Pants in Stretch Linen Blend $138 at J.Crew These linen pants are office-ready with their elevated details like belt loops and pleats.

J.Crew Pleated Drawstring Maxi Skirt in Linen Blend (Was $178) $143 at J.Crew Last year's editor-approved white skirt outfit is sure to make a comeback for 2025, so add this pick to your cart while you still can.

J.Crew Seamed Linen Dress With Removable Belt $248 at J.Crew This breezy dress is ideal for the sweltering days you still have to commute into the office.

J.Crew Alexandra Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend $198 at J.Crew An elevated linen blazer like this will serve as the backbone of your summer work wardrobe.

J.Crew Simone Dress in Stretch Linen Blend (Was $228) $81 at J.Crew This rich-looking cobalt blue dress is a sure way to stand out at your office.

J.Crew New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen (Was $118) $90 at J.Crew A slip skirt is a timeless wardrobe staple, so you can wear this piece year after year with tanks and T-shirts.

J.Crew Cap-sleeve Midi Dress in Linen $178 at J.Crew Nothing says summer quite like a pretty white sundress does.