J.Crew’s Summer Linen Selection Is Unmatched—24 Picks That Prove It
You'll be wearing these pieces on repeat all summer long.
Getting dressed in the summer is no easy feat. When the temperature is 80 degrees and up, it's tempting to throw on denim shorts and a tank top and call it a day. However, my trick to staying stylish and comfortable in sweltering heat is to rely on breezy linen pieces for my summer capsule wardrobe. To be more specific, I'm talking about J.Crew's linen selection in particular.
The brand's summer collection offers every kind of summer staple in the lightweight, airy fabric. Whether you're hunting for summer dresses and shorts or T-shirts and linen pants, you can find them at J.Crew. Team that with its classic old-money sensibility, and you've got a match made in summer fashion heaven.
There are over 150 rich-looking linen pieces to muse over, so to make your new-season shopping trip easier, I rounded up my top finds in every category. These linen picks are pieces you'll turn to constantly over the next few months, whether you're adding them to your summer work outfits or vacation packing list. Plus, some of my favorite linen pieces are currently on sale, so there's never been a better time to shop.
Swap out your go-to trousers for these polished linen pants, which come top-rated for their elevated look and great fit.
Give your classic button-down shirt a summery update with this easy-going find.
Consider this your go-to vacation dress—reviewers say it's lightweight, comfortable, and so easy to pack.
You can wear this easy-going top with everything from trendy denim to mini skirts to create a cute summer outfit.
For a more easy-going vibe, opt for these linen pants, which feature a drawstring waist.
This trendy tailored vest screams "I mean business."
For those days you want to be comfortable and look put together, these linen shorts will be there for you.
This breezy linen top is so much more polished than a basic ribbed tank.
A wide-legged silhouette and pleats elevate these linen pants to new heights.
This flowy dress would make for the perfect outfit for a day of exploring on vacation.
This chic dress was practically made to relax in while vacationing.
As the name suggests, this top fits right in with the fisherman aesthetic that the fashion set has been loving in recent months.
Now's the time to test the Bermuda shorts trend when this top-rated pair is 50 percent off.
This is a white T-shirt you'll turn to time and time again for its lightweight, breezy feel.
This dress would quickly become the backbone of my summer work wardrobe with its polished feel.
The longer length version of the Cabana dress is just as swoon-worthy as the mini.
Throw this airy top on with denim shorts and you've got an easy, yet polished summer 'fit.
These linen pants are office-ready with their elevated details like belt loops and pleats.
Last year's editor-approved white skirt outfit is sure to make a comeback for 2025, so add this pick to your cart while you still can.
This breezy dress is ideal for the sweltering days you still have to commute into the office.
An elevated linen blazer like this will serve as the backbone of your summer work wardrobe.
This rich-looking cobalt blue dress is a sure way to stand out at your office.
A slip skirt is a timeless wardrobe staple, so you can wear this piece year after year with tanks and T-shirts.
Nothing says summer quite like a pretty white sundress does.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
