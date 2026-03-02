While Jenna Ortega is only 23 years old, she’s been climbing Hollywood’s ranks for quite some time. The young performer made her acting debut in 2012 and has since starred in acclaimed projects like Wednesday (2022), Scream (2022), and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024). As Ortega’s acting portfolio has evolved, the star’s red carpet style has blossomed right along with it—and her latest Actor Awards red carpet look proves just that.

Ortega arrived at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall dressed in a lingerie-inspired dress pulled from Christian Cowan's Fall 2026 collection and styled by Enrique Melendez . Decorated with a delicate lace trim, a high slit, and a plunging neckline, her gown put a sultry spin on this evening’s dress code: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ’30s.”

Melendez embellished Ortega’s look with a black cord necklace layered over a string of pearls. Sheer tights styled with platform pumps added a cool-girl appeal.

Ortega pictured at the 2026 Actor Awards in a Christian Cowan dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the makeup front, the actress stuck with her goth-glam favorites: a dramatic smokey eye, a bold statement lip, and strong contour. She finished things off with a tousled blowout.

The lace detailing and body-hugging silhouette mirrors a wider runway movement: the daytime lingerie dressing trend. From corsets and sheer fabrics to hints of lace and the celebrity-adored naked dress, designers across New York, Paris, and Milan have lately endorsed bringing inner-wear outside. Ortega herself has worn her share of laced up corsets on carpets throughout her Wednesday press tour.

Ortega opted for her signature goth glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t Ortega’s first Actor Awards (formerly SAG Awards). In 2023, she made her ceremony debut, channelling Wednesday Addams in a moody gown pulled from Versace’s 1994 collection. Stitched with glossy leather, the archival look featured a plunging neckline, a dramatic side slit, and a hardware-adorned belt.

Melendez accessorized Ortega’s outfit with lofty Jimmy Choo platforms and a 18-karat yellow gold necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ortega dazzled in vintage Versace at the 2023 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Alamy)

Although Ortega adores an archival pull, her red carpet wardrobe isn’t limited to vintage pieces. Just last month, she attended the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in a two-piece Dilara Findikoglu Spring 2026 gown styled by Melendez. Designed with cut-outs and fringe epaulette sleeves, her distressed satin dress instantly made jaws drop.

For the 2026 Golden Globes, Ortega opted for a daring Dilara Findikoglu dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seeing as though Ortega is currently working on The Great Beyond—scheduled for a theatrical release on November 13, 2026—it’s fair to assume that the talented actress will be making her awards season rounds next year. And with that, we’ll have plenty more red carpet outfits to look forward to.