Why Princess Diana "Slammed the Phone Down" on One Relative and "Dissolved Into Tears," Per Royal Butler

As a member of the Royal Family, Princess Diana became known the world over. However, the former Princess of Wales's family life wasn't always happy, particularly when it came to her relationships with relatives, according to those who knew her.

In his book A Royal Duty, former butler Paul Burrell recalled a difficult time in Diana's life involving her brother, Charles Spencer.

Following her split from King Charles, Diana reportedly dreamed of having her own country home, like her ex-husband's Highgrove House, where she could retreat to on weekends and during the summer. According to Burrell, Earl Spencer had initially offered his sister the chance to rent Garden House, a small property in a corner of their family's Althorp estate.

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"15 days later, the dream was shattered when her brother suddenly withdrew his offer," Burrell recalled in his book. According to the royal butler, Spencer had written in a letter, "I'm sorry but I've decided that the Garden House isn't a possible move now. There are many reasons, most of which include the police and press interference which would inevitably follow."

Princess Diana hoped to find a country retreat for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Instead, Spencer offered the home to a new employee, telling Diana, "I know I am doing the right thing for my wife and children. I'm just sorry that I can't help my sister!"

Burrell recalled, "The princess read that letter over and over again, mystified by his volte-face. 'How can he do this to me?' she raged, then dissolved into tears." Per the former butler, Diana remained "puzzled" by the decision.

The royal employee continued, "When [Charles Spencer] telephoned the palace a few days later, she slammed the phone down on him. 'I cannot bear to hear his voice,' she said. Almost immediately, she spilled her anger on to her red-edged, headed writing-paper, telling the earl exactly what she thought of him as a brother and how hurt she felt."

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However, Diana's brother reportedly returned the letter without even opening it, with a reply telling the princess, "Knowing the state you were in the other night when you hung up on me, I doubt whether reading this [the princess's letter] will help our relationship. Therefore, I am returning it unopened because it is the quickest way to rebuild our friendship."

Clearly, Princess Diana was very hurt by her brother's alleged change of heart about renting a property to her.