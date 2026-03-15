Teyana Taylor Wins Another Red Carpet Battle in a Chanel Naked Dress at the 2026 Oscars
Up for Best Supporting Actress, Taylor's look was a triumph.
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“A risk taker—now, that’s one thing you always know I’ve been,” Teyana Taylor told Marie Clare in her March 2025 cover story. The actor, singer-songwriter, aspiring chef, and dancer is famously not afraid of trying something new. You see it in her style, too: on the 2026 Oscars red carpet, Taylor wore a feather-fringe, silver-sparkle Chanel naked dress—certainly not a fashion choice for the faint of heart.
Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another, her first-ever Academy Awards nomination, Taylor and stylists Wayman and Micah knew tonight warranted the fashion big guns. Taylor's 2026 Oscars dress featured a sheer spaghetti-strap black bodice, embellished with stripes of silver crystals. Tiers of black and white feathers started at her waist and cascaded down to the tip of her train.
It was undeniable, a head-turner yet also classical and cool—all words that perfectly describe the multi-multi-hypehnate as well.Article continues below
On the March 15 red carpet, the star and her stylists strategically chose jewelry that would up the high-shine ante of Taylor's look: a platinum necklace with a diamond over 18 carats and toi et moi diamond studs from Tiffany and Co.
It’s been a banner year of scene-stealing red carpet looks for the star. On the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet—later that night, she took home the Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture trophy for her OBAA performance—Taylor chose a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that was a masterclass in strategically placed cut-outs. From the front, the Daniel Roseberry-designed dress had dark silk panels draped around her bust and neckline, gathered at her hip, and cascading down as a deceivingly simple little black dress.
Sike! An additional cut-out made way for “butt cleavage” and what the brand calls a "silver-rhinestone bijou thong." As Taylor told E! News on the carpet that evening, “the crack is covered in diamonds,” and her look screamed "expensive".
She kept the clever cutout theme going at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Taylor, who was up for her first-ever gold gramophone in the Best R&B Album category for ESCAPE ROOM, matched the moment's significance with an instantly iconic bronze Tom Ford gown. Featuring asymmetric stripes of sparkling fabric that delicately covered her breasts, torso, and a cheeky glimpse at her butt, it was a certified head-turner. Adding to the impact of Taylor's Grammys gown were her Tiffany & Co. Link earrings—a longstanding celeb favorite—and a lariat necklace from the same collection. The wrap-around style, which costs a casual $33,000, dangled down to almost her belly button.
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Taylor’s 2026 Chanel Oscars dress feels like the natural conclusion to her historic award-circuit run. It begs the question, too: Is fashion the next frontier Taylor will choose as her next side-quest and career adventure?
Emma Childs is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style, culture, and human interest storytelling. She covers zeitgeist-y style moments—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people about style, from designers, athlete stylists, politicians, and C-suite executives.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Bustle, and she studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center. When Emma isn't writing about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her shopping designer vintage, doing hot yoga, and befriending bodega cats.