Teyana Taylor Wins Another Red Carpet Battle in a Chanel Naked Dress at the 2026 Oscars

“A risk taker—now, that’s one thing you always know I’ve been,” Teyana Taylor told Marie Clare in her March 2025 cover story. The actor, singer-songwriter, aspiring chef, and dancer is famously not afraid of trying something new. You see it in her style, too: on the 2026 Oscars red carpet, Taylor wore a feather-fringe, silver-sparkle Chanel naked dress—certainly not a fashion choice for the faint of heart.

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another, her first-ever Academy Awards nomination, Taylor and stylists Wayman and Micah knew tonight warranted the fashion big guns. Taylor's 2026 Oscars dress featured a sheer spaghetti-strap black bodice, embellished with stripes of silver crystals. Tiers of black and white feathers started at her waist and cascaded down to the tip of her train.

It was undeniable, a head-turner yet also classical and cool—all words that perfectly describe the multi-multi-hypehnate as well.

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Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the March 15 red carpet, the star and her stylists strategically chose jewelry that would up the high-shine ante of Taylor's look: a platinum necklace with a diamond over 18 carats and toi et moi diamond studs from Tiffany and Co.

Another look at Taylor's Chanel Oscars gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annnnnnnd another look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a banner year of scene-stealing red carpet looks for the star. On the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet—later that night, she took home the Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture trophy for her OBAA performance—Taylor chose a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that was a masterclass in strategically placed cut-outs. From the front, the Daniel Roseberry-designed dress had dark silk panels draped around her bust and neckline, gathered at her hip, and cascading down as a deceivingly simple little black dress.

Sike! An additional cut-out made way for “butt cleavage” and what the brand calls a "silver-rhinestone bijou thong." As Taylor told E! News on the carpet that evening, “the crack is covered in diamonds,” and her look screamed "expensive".

Taylor turned around to reveal a surprise detail at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She kept the clever cutout theme going at the 2026 Grammy Awards . Taylor, who was up for her first-ever gold gramophone in the Best R&B Album category for ESCAPE ROOM, matched the moment's significance with an instantly iconic bronze Tom Ford gown. Featuring asymmetric stripes of sparkling fabric that delicately covered her breasts, torso, and a cheeky glimpse at her butt, it was a certified head-turner. Adding to the impact of Taylor's Grammys gown were her Tiffany & Co. Link earrings —a longstanding celeb favorite —and a lariat necklace from the same collection. The wrap-around style, which costs a casual $33,000, dangled down to almost her belly button.

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Teyana Taylor walked the Grammys red carpet in a sparkling cut-out gown by Tom Ford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor’s 2026 Chanel Oscars dress feels like the natural conclusion to her historic award-circuit run. It begs the question, too: Is fashion the next frontier Taylor will choose as her next side-quest and career adventure?