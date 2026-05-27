A very specific image comes to mind when fashion girls hear "Jennifer Lopez" and "Versace dress" in the same sentence: Lopez in sheer green chiffon, a tropical palm-tree print, and a bellybutton-grazing plunge at the 2000 Grammys. On May 26, this generation's Versace dress—a vintage ballgown with chest cut-outs—debuted at Netflix's Office Romance premiere. If the first rendition didn't already create Google Images, this one certainly would.

Lopez starred in and produced the upcoming rom-com, so it's no surprise she was one of the first to walk the red carpet at Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre. Her longtime stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, ensured Lopez's arrival would be the grandest by sourcing secondhand boutique LILY et Cie for a Spring 2004 ballgown. (She found a vintage naked dress for the 2026 Golden Globes at the same West Hollywood store.)

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Office Romance premiere in a vintage Versace ballgown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, LILY et Cie knows how to keep sheer styles in tip-top shape: Three bejeweled, spider leg-looking bands sculpted the strapless bust, while nude illusion mesh added a sense of nakedness underneath. The curved, rhinestone-bordered cut-outs wrapped around the top of J.Lo's torso, before they gave way to glossy floral lace.

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Just as the ballgown reached new voluminous lengths, the overlay's black cut-outs increased in number and density. Its taffeta skirt was mostly matte until oversize roses cascaded down the stair-grazing train.

The "On the Floor" singer let her paper snowflake-esque pattern do all the talking. She traded a statement necklace for diamond earrings and rings from Cartier, a move that earned Donatella Versace's stamp of approval: "Always radiant in Atelier Versace," the former creative director wrote on Instagram. "This SS04 dress is impeccable on you."

Give it up for the back of Lopez's circa-2004 ballgown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez would've had to reserve a trio of seats inside the premiere for her Versace ballgown. Instead, she slipped into something more comfortable: a strapless, black column dress. Its only embellishment? Two rows of monochrome sequin bows, one beneath her bust, and the other around her waist.

The Maid In Manhattan actor J.Lo-ified the otherwise classic silhouette with matching opera gloves and a suite of Cartier sparklers. Lopez's Panthère de Cartier necklace alone sells for $276,000, thanks to 10.53 carats of emeralds, onyx, and brilliant-cut diamonds.

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J.Lo posed inside the after-party in a different dress, plus a six-figure Cartier necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez is going all-out for her first press tour of 2026, stopping by The Today Show, CBS Mornings, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as premieres around the world. So, expect no shortage of press tour outfits from now until the rom-com hits Netflix on June 5.

Judging by her Versace ballgown—and the Jean Paul Gaultier skirt set she styled two weeks ago—her Office Romance era will highlight vintage dressing above summer 2026 trends. There's no predicting which designer archives she'll dig through next, though. While Versace is a tried-and-true atelier for Lopez, JPG was a step outside her sartorial comfort zone. Trust that her follow-up looks will deliver more plot twists than her upcoming movie either way.