The 2026 French Open doesn't just spotlight some of the year's best tennis matches. It serves as much summer shorts inspiration as a Spring Paris Fashion Week runway show. So far, boxers, culottes, and even Bermuda shorts have stood out in the stands at Stade Roland-Garros. On May 31, Salma Hayek's styling Grand Slam gave the latter shorts trend an edgy twist.

Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, returned to Paris for the men's singles match on day eight. Tennis-core dressing took a back seat to the actor's sleek take on the Bermuda shorts trend. She traded traditional cotton twill for buttery-smooth leather, which stretched from her shorts' tailored waistband to the knee-grazing, oversize hems. Instead of completing the leather suit set with a matching top, Hayek dressed down the shorts with nostalgic summer staples straight out of the early-aughts.

Salma Hayek was spotted at the 2026 French Open in leather Bermuda shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever the doting Gucci girl, the label's green-red-green Web stripe was unmissable along her $720 halter top. The rest of her black tank blended in with her cardigan-turned-shawl.

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Hayek sourced her accessories from another leader in the Italian girl look: Bottega Veneta. First, her woven, $3,200 Baby Beneta bag brought out the red trim atop her halter. Then, she slipped on the grunge antithesis to Birkenstock sandals. Oversize silver buckles made the leather, double-strap slides stand out just as much as her tomato-red-tinted It bag. To finish, Hayek practiced stylish sun protection with the newsboy cap trend.

Hayek posed with her husband at the 2026 French Open, Bottega Veneta accessories in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek gave typical tennis tournament dress codes a welcome cool-girl makeover. Props to her for staying true to her signature color and fabric palette, despite the sea of French-girl neutrals that surrounded her.

Thigh-hugging shorts run the risk of feeling less refined at a posh event like the French Open. Luckily, the Bermuda shorts trend wasn't too far a detour from Hayek's personal style.

Zendaya, Margot Robbie, and now Hayek have proven Bermudas are one of summer's most versatile pant alternatives. They're elevated enough for Z's The Drama press tour or the French Open, but easy-breezy in an airport look like Robbie's, too.

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Shop Bermuda Shorts Outfits Inspired by Salma Hayek