If there's one thing that's always true about Jennifer Lawrence, it's that she's gonna do her own thing.

That's why while attending the Cannes Film Festival this year, the Silver Linings Playbook star paired her very Cannes-appropriate red-carpet gown with—ahem—slightly less Cannes-appropriate flip-flops. And not, like, designer flip-flops or fancy wedged flip-flops or anything like that, either: just the most basic black rubber flip-flops you could possibly imagine.

Amid the sea of stilettos at the prestigious event, it's hard to deny that this was total legend behavior on Lawrence's part—but as you may have already deduced, the actress probably wasn't just doing it for the LOLs.

Of course, attending Cannes involves going up and down some very iconic but equally dangerous-looking stairs, and doing so in both a ball gown and high heels could go very wrong for attendees. Ergo: Lawrence was putting safety first here, though I'm convinced she also wasn't particularly unhappy about shirking convention.

One Twitter user put it best when they said, "Jennifer Lawrence wearing flip flops to Cannes is very Jennifer Lawrence"

Anywho, flip-flops aside, the actress—who was attending the Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall) red carpet event—looked absolutely stunning in a structural red gown by Dior, chosen with stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

Her fresh-faced makeup look came courtesy of Hung Vanngo, who also works with the likes of Julianne Moore, Selena Gomez and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Last but not least, Lawrence's straight but movement-filled hair look on the day was the work of Jennifer Yepez, who also works with Salma Hayek, Blake Lively, Katie Holmes and many more.

The result, as expected, was nothing short of perfection.