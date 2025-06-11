Before my first trip to New York in middle school, I remember researching the "do's and don'ts of the Big Apple." The most consistent tip? Only wear closed-toed shoes. The phrase was bolded, as if the writer was screaming it at me. So, off I went to NYC with anything but sandals. All these years later, it seems New York's elite want me to reconsider.

Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, and, most recently, Zoë Kravitz, have been publicly pro-open-toe footwear on the streets of NYC. That's right, the only thing between their bare feet and the suspicious sidewalk is a thin slab of The Row-branded rubber.

On June 11, Kravitz continued her flip-flop streak with another pair from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand. This time, it was a sold-out style with black bottoms and bright red V-shaped straps. Then, the Blink Twice director matched her slides to her top. Her gray ringer T-shirt featured coordinating pops of crimson on the collar and sleeves.

Zoë Kravitz pulls off red-and-black The Row flip-flops in New York. (Image credit: Image Direct)

Looking ready for a workout, Kravitz went full groutfit mode with heather gray biker shorts—a Princess Diana staple. (The only piece missing for a true royal homage was an oversized crewneck.) Instead of a paparazzi-blocking baseball cap, the It girl tapped into the hair scarf trend with a blue gingham wrap. Black sunglasses and a matching "fits everything" bag completed her OOTD.

While Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are partial to the sandals' all-black version, Kravitz isn't the only A-lister to go the colorful route. In April, Sofia Richie Grainge styled the same flip-flops as Kravitz, except hers featured bright blue straps. Her footwear looked chic alongside a Solid & Striped bikini (courtesy of her collab), plus a royal blue short set from Matteau. To finish, she popped on a monogrammed Chanel visor—one of her more rare Chanel finds.

Kravitz's exact The Row slides sold out months ago (surprise, surprise). Lucky for me, there are plenty of look-alikes on the market. As for whether I'll wear them in NYC? The jury's still out.

Shop Flip-Flops Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

