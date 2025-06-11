Zoë Kravitz's The Row Flip-Flops Break This Cardinal New Yorker Style Rule

She makes a compelling case.

Zoë Kravitz coordinates her The Row flip flops to her ringer T-shirt.
(Image credit: Image Direct)
Meguire Hennes's avatar
By
published
in News

Before my first trip to New York in middle school, I remember researching the "do's and don'ts of the Big Apple." The most consistent tip? Only wear closed-toed shoes. The phrase was bolded, as if the writer was screaming it at me. So, off I went to NYC with anything but sandals. All these years later, it seems New York's elite want me to reconsider.

Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, and, most recently, Zoë Kravitz, have been publicly pro-open-toe footwear on the streets of NYC. That's right, the only thing between their bare feet and the suspicious sidewalk is a thin slab of The Row-branded rubber.

On June 11, Kravitz continued her flip-flop streak with another pair from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand. This time, it was a sold-out style with black bottoms and bright red V-shaped straps. Then, the Blink Twice director matched her slides to her top. Her gray ringer T-shirt featured coordinating pops of crimson on the collar and sleeves.

Zoë Kravitz coordinates her The Row flip flops to her ringer T-shirt.

Zoë Kravitz pulls off red-and-black The Row flip-flops in New York.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

Classic Crew Tee
Reformation
Classic Crew Tee

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

Looking ready for a workout, Kravitz went full groutfit mode with heather gray biker shorts—a Princess Diana staple. (The only piece missing for a true royal homage was an oversized crewneck.) Instead of a paparazzi-blocking baseball cap, the It girl tapped into the hair scarf trend with a blue gingham wrap. Black sunglasses and a matching "fits everything" bag completed her OOTD.

Lululemon gray biker shorts
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Short 8"

Cape Cod Picnic Bandana
Kiel James Patrick
Cape Cod Picnic Bandana

While Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are partial to the sandals' all-black version, Kravitz isn't the only A-lister to go the colorful route. In April, Sofia Richie Grainge styled the same flip-flops as Kravitz, except hers featured bright blue straps. Her footwear looked chic alongside a Solid & Striped bikini (courtesy of her collab), plus a royal blue short set from Matteau. To finish, she popped on a monogrammed Chanel visor—one of her more rare Chanel finds.

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiagrainge)

A photo posted by on

Kravitz's exact The Row slides sold out months ago (surprise, surprise). Lucky for me, there are plenty of look-alikes on the market. As for whether I'll wear them in NYC? The jury's still out.

Shop Flip-Flops Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

AQUA, Women's Nuev Sandals - Exclusive
AQUA
Women's Nuev Sandals - Exclusive

Sperry, Isla Thong
Sperry
Isla Thong

Caribbean Red
STEVEMADDEN
Caribbean Red

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

TOPICS
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸