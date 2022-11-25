Kate Middleton's Bridal State Dinner Dress Is Available to Buy, Just So You Know

Princess Kate wore what I would say was her best royal look ever this week, to attend her first state dinner as Princess of Wales.
Welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the U.K. in style, the princess wore glittering jewelry including the famed Lover's Knot tiara, but the real showstopper was her magnificent Jenny Packham gown.
This dress, which came courtesy of one of her go-to designers, was a white, clean-lined floor-length dress with bedazzled shoulder pads and long slit sleeves.
And while I originally thought this number was bridal-adjacent, it turns out it's actually bridal, period. It also, happily, wasn't custom-made for the royal at all: In reality, it's part of Jenny Packham's current bridal collection, and the best news is that it wasn't custom-made for Kate and is available to buy from Kleinfeld Bridal for $5,075.
Obviously, that's a lot of money for a dress, but if you intended to wear it for—say—your own wedding, it could definitely be justifiable. You could have a real fairytale princess wedding!!!!! (I'm sorry, I've been watching too much Hallmark.)
Commenting on the princess' appearance at the state dinner, body language expert Darren Stanton previously told Marie Claire, "I think Kate looked every part the Queen. I don’t think there have ever been such striking photographs published to date with Kate looking so regal."
He added, "Comparisons have been made to Princess Diana, as Kate wore a tiara she'd also worn.
"I think most would agree it’s frighteningly similar and reminiscent of the late royal."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
